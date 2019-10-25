Two Penn State students, roommates and best friends Haley Konkol and Brianna Slattery are known for getting creative with their game day outfits. To help other students get creative as well, they started their own business selling clothing they have recreated— or in other words, BRIcreateit.

During the 2019 spring semester, Konkol (junior – advertising) and Slattery (junior – broadcast journalism) created their Instagram account @bricreateit with the mission of “Taking ordinary clothes and recreating them into something amazing,” as stated in the page’s Instagram biography.

Through their account, customers can message them to purchase their clothing.

Konkol and Slattery said the idea for BRIcreateit was inspired by not only each other, but also from their friends who would complement them on Penn State themed clothing at football games.

With the creation of their brand name—based on a pun of the words “recreate it” and Slattery’s nickname, “Bri”— Konkol and Slattery made their first piece of clothing to sell.

“We grabbed a jean jacket and a [blue and white] flannel out of our closets, and we kind of just cut it and put a flannel sleeve on the jean jacket with safety pins,” Konkol said. “Looking back on it, we probably should have sewed it, but we were super excited, and that is where it all started.”

The distressed jean jacket with a navy plaid sleeve was posted on April 5 with the caption, “A perfect statement for daylongs.” Ever since then, Konkol said the business took off from there.

“During the summer we posted a few things, but this semester it has really taken off,” Konkol said. “We have just over 800 followers right now, but our goal for the end of the semester is 1,000 followers. That would be so cool.”

Some of the recreated Penn State pieces customers can purchase include cropped hoodies and t-shirts with elastic bottoms, sweatshirt and skirt sets, zippered shirts, and painted denim. However, customers can request personalized pieces of clothing.

Although game day clothing seems like it is BRIcreateit’s staple, Konkol and Slattery do not just recreate clothing with Penn State’s name and colors. In addition, they recreate everyday clothing in any color a customer wishes to have.

Some examples include polo shirts and waffle tops with elastic bottoms, oversized crewnecks, oversized distressed t-shirts and NFL t-shirts, cropped fleeces with elastic bottoms and different designs for jeans and shorts.

This semester, however, the demand for their recreated clothing has been primarily for game days, so most of their clothing incorporates the blue and white theme. However they can do any type of color.

“You can wear the clothes to class or for game day,” Slattery said. “They are versatile.”

Kerrigan Sebastian said she has bought clothing from BRIcreateit and has loved their unique and affordable apparel.

“I remember last year when they first started and thought it was such a great idea, because girls are always wanting to get PSU clothes that are different from everyone else,” Sebastian (junior – advertising) said. “BRIcreateit is always my go-to for game day clothes and that won’t change. I’ll keep buying their clothes until I graduate.”

Since BRIcreateit’s game day clothing have been so popular, Konkol and Slattery have also had girls from other universities request clothing for their own schools’ game days through custom orders.

The national demand for their recreated clothing has inspired Konkol and Slattery to aim for higher than just 1,000 followers by the end of the semester. They also hope to eventually expand their business to something much larger than being primarily Penn State based.

“I think the idea of game day clothes is something that everyone who tailgates wants. The idea of BRIcreateit can expand into something where it can open up into its own company where we can make game day clothes for any school,” Konkol said.

Since Konkol and Slattery take custom orders, they can recreate specific game day clothing they have already sold upon request. However, some other pieces they make cannot be recreated.

“I think what’s unique about what we do is that we thrift a lot of our clothing,” Slattery said. “Since we thrift, a lot of our clothes are a one-time-only kind of thing. They are vintage. Since we find these items for a cheaper price, we can sell it for a lot cheaper too.”

Alexandra Baldwin, a frequent customer of BRIcreateit, looks at their Instagram page every Friday before game day to buy something. Baldwin even has notifications turned on for their page since she said everything sells so fast.

“I loved everything I bought, and I actually put in two personal orders, which is super awesome that they offer that,” Baldwin (junior – finance) said. “I bought [the clothing] because I wanted to wear something unique to game days.”

According to Slattery, BRIcreateit has gained a lot of recognition from their first giveaway they held on Sept. 9, when many students entered in the chance to win a cropped Penn State crewneck with an elastic bottom. To enter, students had to comment by tagging two accounts and posting the giveaway to their Instagram story.

Slattery said another giveaway is going to happen right around the corner.

The price of their clothing varies between each item, but a t-shirt normally costs around $25-30 and a sweatshirt can cost around $40-50. If customers like a certain item from as store downtown and want Konkol and Slattery to buy and recreate it, the cost would be the store’s full price of the item in addition to their recreated price.

If customers provide Konkol and Slattery with their own clothing items, the price would be around $15-20 for each item they want recreated.

“One of my favorite things about BRIcreateit is seeing people wear our clothes and them telling us how they heard about us,” Slattery said. “Our customers are our best advertisers. I think it’s so cool that this has expanded into something much bigger than we have ever thought.”