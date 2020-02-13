Dark Storm Step Team is the first step team formed at Penn State, originating under the Black Student Union and eventually becoming an independent organization in fall 2016. The group performs at events throughout the year and educates the community about the history of stepping.

Dayna Townsend, treasurer and secretary for the team, explained that step originated after African Americans had their drums taken away. Instead they started using their bodies to continue to create music because “they can’t take away the body.”

“From high school, I was always a really shy person, and when I joined the team it really started to allow me to branch out and get to know more within the Black community because I was able to create a family here,” Townsend (sophomore-criminology and psychology) said. “This is my home away from home and I love the history of stepping and the art of it.”

Marlisa Shaw, the acting president of Dark Storm, said the group’s performance at Step Afrika! last month inspired the team to continue a more educational aspect of the step team.

“Being a true step team you have to learn where your art form is from,” Shaw (senior-biology and psychology) said.

Townsend said the team will sometimes use slideshows depicting words or photos representing the history of stepping during performances.

Shaw noted that the team is adding two new positions — an events chair and a fundraising chair — to its executive board to focus on outreach aspects of the organization. The team is in the process of planning a week full of events to host in October, including educational workshops and performances.

Shaw said often times people place stepping and Greek life in the same category, while for the most part Greek organizations stroll — another art form originated from step.

Zoey Yakpasuo said she believes many Penn State students don’t understand the meaning behind the history of step.

“They think it’s just clapping and stomping, but it means so much more than that,” Yakpasuo (sophomore-chemical engineering) said. “I feel like people could get in touch with different racial and ethnic groups, and just step out of their comfort zone and see something new.”

The Dark Storm Step Team performs at many events each year, including the Black Men Rise event, the Ashe Awards, Welcome to the Neighborhood and THON.

This year, the team won the 100 Days ‘Til THON competition, also earning a prime-time performance slot at THON 2020 next weekend.

While THON is not an event specifically for Black History Month, Shaw said the team is excited to bring recognition to what they do at a high-profile event.

Shana Gadaire is another team member who started stepping when she was in middle school. Once she came to Penn State and learned about Dark Storm, she was ecstatic to get back involved with this part of her culture.

“Being on this team has taught me so much and I just love it,” Gadaire (freshman-accounting) said. “It means so much to me to be able to connect with my culture in a way.”

Gadaire and Yakpasuo agreed that performing at the Ashe Awards in December was their favorite memory since joining the step team.

The Ashe Awards are hosted yearly by Black Caucus, honoring outstanding organizations and members of the Black community. Dark Storm Step Team was one of several groups to perform at the awards.

Gadaire also emphasized the familial aspect of the step team, noting that she never would have made friends like Yakpasuo without the team.

“It’s definitely a different bonding experience,” Gadaire said. “It brings you closer with a different culture and it just brings you closer together with different people.”