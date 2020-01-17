I’m going to be honest—I was not a huge fan of Harry Styles until Fine Line was released on Dec. 13, 2019.

That's not even the worst part, either. I am familiar with probably a total of about five One Direction songs. It’s sad, I know, especially with my musical background.

The arts, music specifically, have played an integral part in my life since I was young. I enjoy singing, playing piano, playing saxophone, dancing and I write songs as well.

My name is Megan Swift, a freshman journalism major, and I’m excited to be the arts & culture blog writer for this semester.

Enough about me and back to the man of the hour, Harry Styles.

Fine Line, to me, is a masterpiece of beautiful words set to beautiful tunes. But, it has a unique flair that is new to Styles as an artist. The differences in the songs are clearly evident and it makes for an enjoyable listening experience.

Below is my personal recommendation as to when to listen to each song on the album and at what point in your life it should be listened to.

Golden - This should be listened to when you’re walking to class early in the morning (before 10 a.m.).

Watermelon Sugar - I’ve commonly seen this as most listeners’ favorite song on the album. This should be listened to while picnicking in the summer, or honestly whenever you have any free time.

Adore You - This song is perfect for a mid-afternoon stroll to the HUB-Robeson Center.

Lights Up - The beat of this song screams for step-touches. This is an ideal pace for walking to class towards the evening.

Cherry - This is a perfect daydreaming song or a song for contemplating the meaning of life after a hard day.

Falling - Another fan favorite on the album, but for the opposite emotion as Watermelon Sugar. Cry to this song when no one is watching or when everyone is watching — it’s your choice. This is an ideal post breakup song or a song for when the guy you like doesn’t text you back within five minutes.

To Be So Lonely - This one is hard to describe for me. Much different from the rest of the album, the style could be called “folk chill,” and can be used for leisurely walking.

She - This is a song to listen to when it’s dark outside.

Sunflower, Vol 6. - This is a happy song to listen to when you’ve had a good day or are in an upbeat mood.

Canyon Moon - This is the perfect song to listen to while you’re straightening your hair before going on a date or out for the night.

Treat People With Kindness - This is personally my least favorite song on the album. However, the fast-paced beat could be fitting for a workout at the gym.

Fine Line - This is a long song. Use it when you have to walk somewhere that is exactly six minutes away from your dorm. It’s a mellow song that’s perfect for reminiscing.

Use my suggestions however you wish, but this is how I would listen to the album.