Penn State students spend their days pursuing many different majors, minors and graduate degrees, and the music they enjoy matches this staggering variety.

From classical to country, the soundtrack of University Park crosses genres, decades and even continents.

This semester, the Collegian will see what students are listening to and to connect others to new and exciting music they may not have heard before. Here’s the first edition:

Maddie Bentz’s (junior - agriculture and extension education) first pick on the playlist can be considered contemporary county, with her recent favorites being Tyler Childers - Feathered Indians As well as Kenny Feilder - Barrel Racer Land.

And for a more retro feel, Dolly Parton - Here You Come Again.

Not one for country ballads, Isaac Goodman (sophomore - finance ) prefers more hip-hop and trap inspired selections for his daily listening. Some of the songs in his recent rotation has been Kanye West - Family Business and the work of another Kid Cudi protégé Chance the Rapper - Smoke Again

When she’s not busy running around campus, Latifa Mousa (graduate student - education) likes to unwind at home to some soothing classical, but for her usual 20th century picks she enjoys 70s hits like David Bowie - Space Oddity and the karaoke classic Billie Joel - Uptown Girl

Bryce Johnson’s (senior - mechanical engineering ) musical taste may not appear cohesive, but to him it all works in concert for a full, fun day of listening. His top choices are often emotive singer/song writers such as Mumford and Sons - Hopeless Wanderer, John Bellion - Human, and pop-punk favorites Twenty One Pilots - The Judge.

As a growth coordinator for a campus fraternity, Brady Lutz of Noblesville, Indiana, spends much of his time on the road and subsequently has had plenty of time to perfect his driving playlist. With a mix of EDM and chill hip-hop, his favorites are:

• Illenium - Good things fall apart

• Aries - Carousel

• Blackbear - HIGH1X

Lauren Wellar (freshman - communications) lives off campus, unlike the majority of her classmates, and prefers moody pop bangers to pass the time on her commute to campus in the morning, like:

• Halsey - You should be sad

• Ariana Grande - Boyfriend

Check out my curated playlist of all these songs as well as other student soundtracks on Spotify here.