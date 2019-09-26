Music filled the room as saxophonist Maceo Parker showed “It’s All About Love” Thursday at Eisenhower Auditorium.

Parker took the stage with his band, which includes former members of the Ray Charles Orchestra, to play a concert entitled “It’s All About Love.” The show featured hits from his 2018 album of the same name.

The concert was the second performance in the Center for the Performing Arts' yearlong series “The American Experience: Through an African American Lens.”

Parker has been a legend in soul and funk music for years, according to CPA. He has played with artists like James Brown, George Clinton, and Prince.

He describes his career as ‘Two Percent Jazz.’

Parker brought in a crowd of both students and members of the community. Judy Nelson and Barbara Yingling had traveled from Clearfield, Pennsylvania to see the performance.

“We come as a group of girls. It’s like a fun girls’ night,” Yingling said.

Nelson said Yingling bought tickets for the rest of the group to enjoy a night of music. Yingling was not familiar with Maceo Parker, but she was looking forward to see a different type of music from a performance from the CPA.

The concert opened with the Maceo Parker Big Band playing a high-energy song with Parker. He soon entered the stage in a suit jacket and sunglasses to begin singing with the band.

“Hey everybody, let’s have fun,” Parker said.

The band played many high-energy songs with Parker on vocals. The band’s conductor danced along to the music.

Parker sang the lyrics, “Let the good times roll,” with a large smile.

Parker seemed fully immersed in the music as he acted out lyrics while singing them.

At one point he sang, “Oh, I feel like I could melt,” while pretending to melt.

After singing a few songs, Parker switched to playing his saxophone. Each time he transitioned from singing to playing his instrument, he removed his sunglasses. It seemed to become an inside joke between Parker and the audience, as the audience laughed each time he picked up the saxophone.

The band continued to play a variety of songs. The show was centered around Ray Charles and songs by Parker. The set even included funk renditions of classics from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma,” such as “Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re In Love.”

“Please give a round of applause for the fact that I can have fun playing the music I really, really love. It’s like heaven,” Parker said.

Later in the show, Parker brought out three women, the Raelettes. This was in reference to the group of three women who used to perform with Ray Charles.

The band finished with a high-energy song that brought the audience to their feet. Before beginning the encore, the band referenced one of Ray Charles’s common remarks before his encores: “Lock the door.”

A few audience members remained standing during the encore and danced along.

Some audience members, like Jack Maloney, left the show in awe from how much he enjoyed Parker and his band.

“It was absolutely electric," Maloney (sophomore-musical theater) said, "It was truly an out of body experience. Maceo Parker is a god.”