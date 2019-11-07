A cappella enthusiasts gathered on Wednesday for a night filled with music, dance and excitement.

The Performing Arts Council hosted the annual A Cappella Sampler in Schwab Auditorium, featuring performances by nine Penn State a cappella groups.

Vice President of Community Relations for PAC, Grace Murray, said that the goal of the sampler was to further bring the arts community together at Penn State.

“PAC is all about collaboration and uniting the arts community at Penn State. We have a lot of different arts organizations that do their own performances and do their own things throughout the year and it’s really exciting to put them all together,” Murray (senior-finance) said.

The night began with an address from PAC president Connor Pardoe encouraging audience members to enjoy the “acapalooza” throughout the night. To kick off the show, members of Pennharmonics took the stage performing their rendition of “Bad Liar”.

The sampler provided a wide variety of music that catered to a range of audience members. Notable performances included “The Sound of Silence” by The Singing Lions, “Finesse” by The Statesmen and “Want You Back” by Shades of Blue.

Other performances throughout the night included “Lovely” performed by None of the Above (NOTA), “Never Be Like You” by Fanaa, “Armor” by Blue in the Face, “Greedy” by Coda Conduct and “Landslide” by Savoir Faire.

Some members from Savoir Faire, an all-female ensemble said they enjoyed seeing the other groups perform just as much as they enjoyed performing themselves.

“We only hear what we’re doing. It’s nice to hear different people and hear what they do and see what they do. We can learn from them as well,” Emma Geiser (freshman- spanish education) said.

She also spoke about the importance of supporting the arts on campus.

“We are a huge sports school, which I love, but it is also important to show up for the arts because they are just as important and intellectually stimulating and fun,” Geiser said.

Another member of Savoir Faire, Allison Lutschaunig, emphasized the importance of coming to performing arts events to support others in your community.

“It’s so diverse here. Supporting your friends and what they are doing, no matter what it is, is really important,” Lutschaunig (freshman- biobehavioral health) said.

PAC Advisor, Hope Falk added that the a cappella sampler was a great event for the performing arts community.

“It’s a nice showcase of part of the arts community on campus and the power the arts have to bring people together. It does a really nice job of showcasing the talent and breadth of student involvement,” Falk said.

The night came to a close when audience members were invited to join the a cappella groups in the singing of the Penn State alma mater, further reinforcing the sense of community in the air at the event.

In addition to the a capella performances, the Performing Arts Council presented the first annual Empower the Arts grant to the PSU Music Service Club, a group that aims to bring music to the Penn State community. The grant will provide funding for arts programs and experiences for both art and non-art students at Penn State.