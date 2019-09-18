Country singer Jason Aldean, who has been in the business for quite some time, has a lot of aspects of his life fans may find interesting.

The platinum recording artist will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. This show is part of his “Ride All Night” featuring acts Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

Here are eight facts about the country singer fans should know before attending the concert.

In his early teens, Aldean performed at bars

Despite being under the age of 21, with the help of his father was his booking agent at the time, Aldean booked gigs at bars across Georgia.

Aldean has been with the same record label since 2005

The “Fly Over States” singer, early on in his career, was having issues landing a record deal. Aldean eventually caught the attention of Broken Bow Records and has stood with the country label for years.

Despite being signed to Broken Bow Records, Aldean began his own label in early 2019 titled “Night Train Records”. The label is named after his 2012 album. His first signed artist was his good friend Tyler Farr.

Jason Aldean is not his actual name

That’s right the country singer’s birth name is actually Jason Aldine Williams. The “Big Green Tractor” singer chose not to use his birth last name because he felt the last name “Williams” was much too common, using Aldean instead to stand out in the crowd.

He turned down a baseball scholarship

When Aldean wasn’t practicing his guitar skills, he was playing baseball on his high school baseball team. He was offered a scholarship to play collegiate baseball, but Aldean ultimately turned it down to pursue his country music aspirations.

In his spare time, Aldean hangs out with country star Luke Bryan and Tyler Farr. When they find time in their busy recording and touring schedules, the trio go hunting outdoors. In fact, Bryan and Aldean have matching Buck tattoos to symbolize their hunting experiences together.

He used to drive a soda delivery truck

Before Aldean became an Academy of Country Music Award winning artist, he had to drive a soda delivery truck to make ends meet.

Aldean almost gave up on his dreams of being a country musician

After multiple record deals fell through for the singer, he started looking into alternate careers, but luckily he caught the attention of Broken Bow Records. The rest is history.