Beginning in April, Pennsylvania and 42 other states have been placed under a stay at home order. Students were encouraged to go home to quarantine and ever since, life has had to change quickly in many ways.

Here are some examples of what has changed since the coronavirus led to a nationwide quarantine.

1. Hobbies

The stay at home order has called for a drastic change in daily activities that originally included leaving the house. Now, people have thought of new ways to keep themselves occupied, including cooking meals, baking, art projects, at home workouts, redecorating and participating in social media trends.

2. Social events

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention enforced that any gatherings including more than 10 people should be cancelled. This, in addition to the stay at home order, has caused people to cancel birthday parties, weddings and many other gatherings that had been carefully planned for months. Many have taken to the video conferencing app “Zoom” — the new solution to all social distancing problems — to get together with friends, peers and colleagues to chat. Others have been creative enough to put on car parades for birthdays or get togethers sitting in their own individual cars.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State Behrend professor creates face shields for essential workers Penn State professor Jason Williams helped to design and produce a new face shield to help h…

3. Fitness

With gyms closed, many people have to turn to at home workouts to stay in shape, which can be a huge change for those who don’t own their own gym equipment. Social media is flooding with new workout ideas and fitness challenges that can be easily done without leaving the house. The “600 Calories in 60 Minutes” workout by POPSUGAR Fitness or Chloe Ting’s “2 Week Shred Workout” have been very popular this quarantine. Some also have taken to their local nature and hiking trails to burn off calories. Many have gone on walks multiple times a day to get their steps in, taking advantage of the downtime in the new spring weather.

4. Screen time

iPhone users are all too familiar with the weekly report of their screen time each week, popping up when least expected. Now, without the busyness and distractions of daily life, it seems that scrolling through social media until headaches arrive is one of the only ways to make the days go by faster and a little less boring, potentially spiking the screen time for many.

5. Relationships

Friendships and relationships are being tested all over the globe. Under the stay at home order, many now have to find other ways to stay in contact with their friends, including having fun, virtual parties over Zoom. In another way relationships are being tested, families are now being forced to spend almost all their time together. Siblings are irritated from being shut in together, and college students who have returned home now have their parents in charge of them again, testing their patience.

6. Sleeping patterns

Having work and school only a few steps away from a bed can be a dangerous game. Without having to take into consideration the commute to class and the time to get ready, people can easily take it as an opportunity to stay up later and watch one more episode, scroll through social media or chat with friends.

7. Fashion

With wardrobes full of clothes left in dorms and apartments at school and without the pressure of looking good while being out and about, comfortable clothes like sweatpants have replaced most typical fashion choices like jeans. It is also becoming more and more common to slap on a mask and some gloves when going outside for the daily walk or grocery shopping trip.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

8. Learning

This one could go without saying. Learning situations changed practically overnight. Students now study solely through a computer. Advising, office hours, tutoring and exams all take place through the same device and location used to watch Netflix. For a lot of students, it is harder to be motivated to do assignments in their bedroom or with family members or roommates making noise. With libraries and other common study places closed down, it can be easy to be distracted from class or assignments.

9. Entertainment

Entertainment services such as Netflix and Hulu have come out with special deals and add ons in response to the virus. NetflixParty is a quick and easy download that people have been using to watch the same screen while chatting with their friends. Hulu has also come out with a live news service available to subscribers. Coronavirus talk is swirling around the channels more and more everyday, especially without the buzzing of canceled sports events and activities.

10. Finances

With restaurants and stores being closed and social distancing encouraged, money that would usually be spent on food with friends or shopping trips has stayed inside everyone's pockets. In addition to this, many students who were employed at school now have to live without a steady income for an indefinite amount of time.