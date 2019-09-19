Get your cowboy hats ready because country music star Luke Combs is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 13.

The BJC announced Combs will bring his “What You See is What You Get” tour to Penn State with guests Ashley McBride and Drew Parker.

According to a press release, Combs' album, which shares the name of his tour, will be released on Nov. 8.

Combs made his debut in the country music world in 2017 with the release of his first album “This One’s For You.”

“What You See is What You Get” will be Comb's second studio album. He is currently nominated for three Country Music Awards, including male vocalist of the year.

A presale for concert tickets will begin at 12 p.m. on Sept. 24. Tickets sales for the general public will begin on Friday, Sept. 27. Every concert ticket sold will include a copy of Combs’ new album.