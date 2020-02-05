Lizz Wright’s soulful voice and spirit echoed throughout Schwab Auditorium for a sold-out performance Wednesday night.

Wright is a jazz, folk and gospel singer who performed at Penn State as a part of the Center for the Performing Arts’ season-long focus, “The American Experience: Through an African-American Lens.”

Wright’s set featured a combination of heartfelt ballads as well as more upbeat, folky jazz songs, in which she tapped her tambourine to her hip with the audience clapping along.

She introduced her pianist, Kenny Banks, who has been playing the piano and organ with her for the past 22 years.

Some students said Banks was the highlight of the show.

“The pianist, when he played he had a lot of soul to him, and you could tell he was really feeling the music — everybody on stage was, especially Lizz Wright,” Alex Reyes said.

Reyes (junior-computer science) came to the performance for his INART 5 class, but said he chose this specific performance because he likes jazz.

In addition to Banks, a full band accompanied Wright, including guitarist Chris Bruce, bassist Ben Zwerin and drummer Jack Deboe.

The band members each had a moment to perform their own solo, with their bandmates watching and cheering along.

“I just really loved the energy on stage and [the band’s] interactions, that’s what really pulled me into the performance,” Ahyanna Navarro-Foreman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

The concert was sponsored by Penn State alumna Mimi Barash Coppersmith.

“It appealed to me that she was an up and coming woman — and a woman of color — and I just felt it in my heart that it would be a fun thing to do,” Coppersmith said.

Between songs, Wright explained the stories behind her music and credited those who helped her write, including singers Maia Sharp and Toshi Reagon.

Wright also took a moment to step behind the piano herself to perform the title track of her latest album, “Grace.”

“Sitting and watching the performance was amazing,” Sydney Williams (junior - psychology and criminology) said. “She did a great job showcasing her emotions all throughout the performance.”