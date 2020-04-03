Despite the coronavirus quarantine putting a pause on much of society, there is still plenty of new music to look forward to.

Dua Lipa, The Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Pearl Jam and more have already released albums to entertain many during the slow month of march.

Here are some of the highlights, presented in order of release date.

The Strokes - “The New Abnormal” on April 10

As the reigning kings of indie rock from their three album run in the early 2000s, The Strokes certainly have a high bar to meet on their forthcoming project.

After almost an eight year hiatus from studio projects, The Strokes have slowly moved towards a more clean, stripped back sound compared to the pure energy eruptions of their debut works. Whether their newest project lives up to the hype remains to be seen.

Tory Lanez - “New Toronto 3” on April 10

As a club playlist favorite, Lanez has made his name with a series of successful singles, like “TAlk tO Me,” and often features others from the top 40 hip-hop artists.

The real challenge for Lanez is to see if his trademark charisma can carry a full-length studio album.

Luke Bryan - “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” on April 24

Contemporary country superstar Luke Bryan has experienced a meteoric rise up the charts with six well received albums since his debut album in 2007.

Bryan has released a total of three teaser singles from his upcoming effort, and the excitement for the final album has built proportionally.

Car Seat Headrest - “Making A Door Less Open” on May 1

Will Toledo’s emotive blend of midwestern emo and indie rock has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Though, the stylistic shift present on recent singles creates questions from listeners on what direction their album will take.

Incorporating elements of EDM production, hip hop beats and even soul elements into their already winning formula is certainly risky, but Toledo is no stranger to pushing genre boundaries.

Hayley Williams - “Petals For Armor” on May 8

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams upcoming solo debut has the internet buzzing due to the catchy, shimmery upbeat teaser singles that have been dropped in the run up to “Petals For Armor.”

The quality hooks and songwriting on these tracks has set the stage for a fantastic solo debut for Williams.

Weezer - “Van Weezer” on May 15

After a legendary debut effort with “The Blue Album” in 1993, Weezer often struggled to recapture the magic that brought the band to stardom.

With the hit-or-miss successes of their follow up works, Weezer has an uphill battle to remain relevant in the crowded rock scene of the 2020s.

The 1975 - “Notes On A Conditional Form” on May 22

English pop rock giants The 1975 have consistently dominated the charts since 2012 with back to back electrifying pop hits, and the stage is set for a repeat performance.

As their fourth studio album, “Notes On A Conditional Form” will see The 1975 step up to bat with the likes of Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa and Halsey to defend their pop crown.

---

While the above artists have managed to continue with their planned album release cycle despite the coronavirus complications, other musicians have decided to delay or not specify their 2020 release dates.

These artists include Big Sean’s “Detroit 2” project, an as of now unnamed project from rock band Greta Van Fleet, Lady Gaga's hotly anticipated album “Chromatica,” as well as releases from Modest Mouse, Noname, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rhianna.