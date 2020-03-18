With the recent announcement that Penn State classes will remain online for the rest of the semester and Gov. Tom Wolf’s request to avoid social gatherings, the list of canceled Penn State and local shows, musicals and events grows.

Below you will find an updated list of events that have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus.

Penn State Student Programming Association events

gnash concert on March 19 at Heritage Hall

David Dobrik moderated Q&A on March 21 at Alumni Hall

Justin Baldoni on-stage conversation on March 24 at Alumni Hall

Center for Performing Arts events

Bizet’s opera “Carmen,” on March 27 and 29 at Eisenhower Auditorium

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concert on April 2 at Eisenhower Auditorium

Opera “Night Train 57” on April 5

Calidore String Quartet on April 7 at Schwab Auditorium

Broadway show “The Color Purple” on April 15 at Eisenhower Auditorium

In addition, all further No Refund Theatre shows will be canceled this semester, as well as the Thespian show of "Mamma Mia!" from March 26-28.

The Center for the Performing Arts will automatically refund patrons who had purchased tickets to shows. Patrons will be refunded the original purchase price of their tickets, excluding service fees. Ticket refunds will be provided by the method used for purchase.