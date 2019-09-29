Shinedown grabbed Penn State’s "attention" during their State College stop of their "ATTENTION ATTENTION" tour Saturday night.

The show featured Savage After Midnight, Asking Alexandria, Papa Roach, and culminated with Shinedown’s set.

There was space open on the floor of the BJC as audience members slowly filed in before the beginning of the show. Many people wore Shinedown t-shirts to celebrate their love of the band.

Shinedown attracted crowd of fans traveling from as far as New York City. Bladen Riggleman, a Tyrone, Pennsylvania native and current resident of New York, was a fan of the band but had not yet seen them live.

Also from Tyrone, Pennsylvania, Jonah Hample said prior to the show that he was looking forward to seeing the crowd “Rock on.”

A siren and red lighting filled the venue as Savage After Midnight took the stage.

“Alright Penn State, let’s get this rock show going, shall we,” Shi Eubank, one of the band’s singers, said as he instructed the crowd to jump as a group.

Savage After Midnight jumped, spun, and danced to light up the stage. The group included coordinated jumps on beats in the music, while many audience members were head-banging as a unit.

The set included some song covers, such as Alanis Morisette’s “You Oughta Know” from her album “Jagged Little Pill.”

“Welcome to the rock show, people,” Eubank said.

After Savage After Midnight’s set, their banner was dropped to display a new, red background with “the violence” written on it. Asking Alexandria then took the stage with an electric combination of lights, fog machines, and movement.

Asking Alexandria seemed to have planned choreography, with jumping and head-banging, while still playing their instruments and singing their songs.

“I don’t know if it’s the tequila from the pre-walkout, but I am feeling good tonight,” Danny Worsnop, the band’s lead singer, said.

The band requested that the audience illuminate the BJC with phone flashlights during the song “Vultures” to create a mystical environment.

The lights went down, and Worsnop remained onstage alone with a guitar before singing “Moving On.”

“This is the part of the show where the leader singer leaves and comes back with a guitar to prove to everyone, but mostly himself, that he’s a ‘real musician,’” Worsnop said.

Papa Roach started their set with “Who Do You Trust,” which combined their rock style with hip-hop flair.

“This ain’t YouTube, this ain’t television, this is a rock show,” Jacoby Shaddix, the band’s lead singer, said while encouraging the audience to stand.

During “Elevate,” Shaddix entered the crowd to jump and dance with the audience members.

Each band referenced Shinedown to build excitement for the tour’s headlining band.

“It’s the best to be on tour with such an amazing group of fellas,” Shaddix said.

Throughout their set, Papa Roach continued to encourage the crowd to start a mosh pit, a style of dance where people slam into each other. A few formed on the floor with some passionate fans.

Papa Roach has just released their tenth album, and has existed since 1993, according to Shaddix.

“[We were] sixteen year old kids smoking weed in the garage saying ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘I don’t know; let’s be rockstars,’” Shaddix said. “Don’t do drugs, kids.”

The lively crowd frequently sang the lyrics back at the band, and Shaddix even had the crowd sing entire verses without him to create a community-feel among the audience of rock fans.

The lights went down one last time as Shinedown began their set. Multiple onstage explosions with fire literally lit up the stage during “DEVIL.”

“I say goodbye to my weakness, so long to my regrets,” Brent Smith, the lead singer, sang during “Diamond Eyes.”

The lyric followed Shinedown’s evening-long theme of an undertone of inspirational words in their songs.

Shinedown encouraged the audience to build a sense of togetherness in the venue.

“You see the person standing next to you; I want to see everyone shaking each other’s hands, and telling each other how nice it is to see them at the show,” Smith said.

The band created excitement and passion in the audience in between songs.

“This ain’t no drill, this ain’t no funeral, this ain’t no library, this is a rock show,” Smith said.

Smith proceeded to start a “We are” chant, and then instructed the audience to start jumping.

“So this is Penn State on a Saturday? They said it would be go,” Smith said. “Now I know, Penn State is the place to go.”

Later, Shinedown shifted to a soulful song with “I’ll Follow You.” The piano and lighting set a more emotional tone compared to the previous, brighter songs.

During “Unity,” Smith stood on a platform at the back of the stage as the band played a vibrant introduction to the anthem.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve been back to beautiful Pennsylvania in this building,” Smith said.

Shinedown’s set was decorated with fireworks, ire, and other projections like bright exclamation points.

The band also performed “Sound of Madness” towards the end of their set. The lyrics “I created the sound of madness” were on the back of many fans’ t-shirts, which displayed the popularity of the song, and the lyric that Shinedown used to summarize themselves as artists. .

“If you take a look at this building right now, there is not one ounce of negative energy,” Smith said.