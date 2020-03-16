As local businesses in the State College community close per Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s order on Monday, the Band Junkies will continue to support local musicians.

The Band Junkies works as a network for local musicians, and on Sunday they posted a statement to their social media pages expressing their concern as coronavirus continues to spread. Luke Cimbala, the founder of the Band Junkies, shared ways in which they will promote the work of local artists during the period of isolation.

“Our musical community is the strongest thing I’ve ever experienced. We’re all going to help each other,” Cimbala said.

One of the greatest threats for local musicians is the temporary closure of public places as it restricts their ability to perform. Cimbala said the Band Junkies have a scheduled performance every week until June, though he’s unsure of the future for many gigs.

“We have no idea what’s going to happen, whether things clear up in two weeks or two months,” Cimbala said.

With the dwindling chances of performing for crowds, Cimbala is looking for creative avenues to promote artists in the State College community. One of his biggest plans is to livestream canceled performances in his basement or a different selected space if the acts are “comfortable and feel good.”

While Cimbala is still seeking assistance to create more video content, he said the Band Junkies’ Facebook page already contains over 80 videos for community members to catch up with various local artists.

The Band Junkies also shared their support for any decision made to cancel shows and close businesses in light of the spreading coronavirus. They will still remain a force in helping musicians find gigs and building a greater following for them.

“If a show’s happening, I’m gonna promote it,” Cimbala said.

Another step Cimbala is looking to take during this time of uncertainty is finding financial assistance for local musicians. On Facebook, Cimbala shared that the community can help through purchasing music or merchandise from the bands, or even directly through Venmo if they are fans.

Cimbala said it can be difficult to reach out to community members to ask to assist their local musicians, though. As businesses across the state close, many people are left without a stable source of income.

“Everyone is suffering,” Cimbala said.

However, Cimbala is hopeful that things will clear up and musicians will be able to perform within the upcoming weeks.

In the meantime, the Band Junkies will share content online in order to reach a wider audience. Additionally, the Band Junkies are holding a competition for visual artists to submit work with monetary prizes. Cimbala said the art may take people away from their boredom.

Cimbala said support for local musicians is important, because music “brings everyone together.” During a period of isolation, he turned to Italy to show the force of music to connect a community as videos are shared of neighbors singing together while in quarantine on social media.

“We’ve got to hold onto something together,” Cimbala said.