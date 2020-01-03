Penn State’s Student Programming Association will offer a day of activities for students during the first week of classes.

SPA will hold their fifth annual “SPA Day,” a day-long series of free events, lectures and concerts. It will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 in the HUB-Robeson Center, headlined by actor and comedian Ronny Chieng and rapper and singer B.o.B.

The event is “a platform for students to not only know what the student organization entails, but to recruit new members for the semester,” SPA said in a press release.

From 10:30 to 1 p.m., SPA will feature additional, free activities for students, such as DIY bracelets, scrunchies & hacky sacks. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be games, caricatures, street signs and a photo booth.

At noon, singer/songwriter Mia Gladstone will perform as part of SPA’s Noontime Concert Series at the HUB Monumental Stairs.

Chieng, who is most known for his reoccurring appearances as a senior correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah, will be giving a lecture in Heritage Hall at 6 p.m.

B.o.B, who has recorded chart-topping hits such as “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You,” will be performing at 9 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

Both appearances by Chieng and B.o.B require tickets. Ticketing information for both events will be announced via SPA’s social media platforms on Monday, Jan. 6. The lecture and concert is free to all Penn State students with a valid University Park student photo ID.