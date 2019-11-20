The Student Programming Association announced some “Juicy” news on Wednesday.

SPA’s concerts committee will bring rapper Doja Cat to Penn State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The concert will be held in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Cat is a Los Angeles-based rapper who has been in the music business for five years. Since signing with RCA records in 2014, her songs have received millions of streams.

According to a press release from SPA, her unique sound has led to her success. Some of her hit songs include “So High,” “Go to Town,” “Roll with Us” and “Juicy.”

Admission is free to students with a valid Penn State ID, but tickets are required and will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 21. For more information, visit SPA’s social media platforms at @PSUSPA.