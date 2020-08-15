The Penn State Student Programming Association Concerts Committee announced it will be hosting a virtual concert with DJ Diesel, otherwise known as former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal.

DJ Diesel's Zoom concert will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. The concert is free for all Penn State students upon verifying their WebAccess IDs.

O'Neal is most recognized for his NBA career, however, he has had a music career since 1993. He released his debut album "Shaq Diesel" the same year and became the first and only professional athlete to also be a platinum selling artist.

SPA is working with WPSU and Penn State World Campus to provide the Zoom link for the concert. The signup form for the concert can be found here.

