Happy Valley Improv, a State College improv group, will be offering virtual shows and classes on the streaming platform Mixer.

Beginning on May 7, the group will put on the “Happy Valley E-prov Hour” every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The show is free to everyone, but the group will be taking donations where half of all donations will go to the State Theatre as well as a different local business or non-profit organization each week.

The group started in 2017, and has since brought light on the improv scene in State College through shows and classes.

The group will also be offering one late-night show per month, starting on May 28 at 9:30 p.m. All shows will be streamed at https://www.mixer.com/happyvalleyimprov.

Two improv class sessions will be available in addition to these shows on Tuesdays, which will start May 5, and Saturdays which will start on May 9. General cost for the class is $90, but they do offer another hardship rate of $75 for those with economic hardships.

For more information, you can find Happy Valley Improv on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit the website at https://www.happyvalleyimprov.com.