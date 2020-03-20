It’s easy to feel overwhelmed while adapting to online classes. The stress of coping from the lack of a normal routine, as well as social distancing can be enough to cause you to fall behind in your classes.

Though, “Zoom University,” along with changed syllabi and remote exams can foster a less demanding academic environment.

Here are some tips on how to stay organized and on top of your online classes during this pandemic.

Read emails

This is key, especially since plans can change at a moment’s notice. I personally keep my outlook open on my computer while I’m working so that if I get an email, I will hear it. Also, this is the primary way teachers are communicating class information and Zoom instructions.

Print out new syllabi

This can be really helpful, especially if you’re the type of person who likes having hard copies of important papers to reference. After printing, you can add the new dates to your calendar to stay organized.

Create false deadlines

I’m sure you’ve heard this before. It’s one thing to say this works, but it’s another to actually put it into practice. Since we have all of this new found free time, you might be more inclined to procrastinate or “wait until later” to finish projects or essays. By creating false deadlines, you can give yourself peace of mind and not be worried about upcoming due dates.

Keep a continuous list

I’ve found it extremely helpful these past few days to keep a notepad next to my computer. That way, when I receive new information over email or think of another assignment that I need to complete, I can quickly jot it down and it won’t take up unnecessary space in my mind.

Communicate

This might be the best thing to do, especially during these first few weeks of social distancing. If you’re not going to make a deadline, don’t be afraid to be transparent with your professors about it. They will be understanding and they will respect the fact that you were open about what might be going on. Also, communicate with your classmates and people you may not have spoken to in awhile! Everyone is coping with different emotions and you never know what reaching out could do for someone’s day.

Make a new routine

If you used to go workout everyday at 6pm before dinner in the White Building, make a similar adaptation to your quarantine time. The more you can stick to a schedule, the better. Obviously, there will be different obstacles at home compared to school, but you will instantly feel more comfortable and organized with a modified routine.

Schedule fun!

This seems obvious – what else can you do in quarantine but binge watch movies and talk with friends, right? However, if you specifically block an hour or two into your calendar for free time, you’ll feel more relaxed knowing you’re allowed to have fun!

Happy social distancing and good luck with your zoom classes!

P.S. Wash your hands.