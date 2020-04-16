After Penn State announced the Spring 2020 commencement would move online, many seniors began finding ways to wrap up their final year at Penn State. Jocelyn Krotec was able to find solace through illustrations.

Krotec (senior-early childhood and elementary education) creates custom illustrations for graduating seniors as a way to partially gain a proper college send-off that may have been lost as classes moved online. Krotec said she wanted to create something to give to her friends who are also graduating.

“Since the campus shut down mid-spring break, we said goodbye to each other for the remainder of our senior year without even knowing it,” Krotec said. “I think that illustrations are a creative way to time-stamp where you are in this moment, what you believe in and who is by your side."

The illustrations are meant to replicate the senior photos that many students may not have had the opportunity to take before spring break. Krotec said it’s important to “celebrate small things” as much of the future remains “unknown” right now.

Initially, Krotec used the illustrations as a way to give something special to her friends. However, she said she wanted to share her artwork with the graduating class once it was officially announced commencement would move online.

Claudia Przybylski (senior-human development and family studies) discovered Krotec’s artwork on the Penn State class of 2020 Facebook page. Przybylski felt compelled to put in an order after finding that her time at Penn State had also been cut short.

For Przybylski, Krotec’s illustrations have been a short term substitute to the senior photos she wasn’t able to take at the Penn State Brandywine campus.

“If we can’t get graduation photos physically, then there’s a way for me to get them virtually,” Przybylski said.

Pryzbylski received illustrations of herself, with her twin sister and with her friends. Krotec personalizes each illustration, so Psyzbylski was able to have a quote included that has a special meaning for her.

“She believed she could so she did,” Psyzbkylski said, explaining that the quote helps to capture the journey she’s had over the past four years with her sister and friends.

Nicholas Corona purchased several illustrations from Krotec as well as a substitute for the graduation photos he was never able to take on campus. Corona (senior-health policy and administration) didn’t purchase his cap and gown yet, either, as he made plans to do so after spring break.

“It would have been nice to get real [photos]… but [the illustrations] honestly made me so happy,” Corona said, adding that they helped to give his college experience a “better ending.”

Corona discovered Krotec’s work on Instagram, where she has a page for her custom illustrations called “College Illustrator.” After looking through some of her designs, he knew it was a way to “capture” his final year at Penn State.

However, Corona said the illustrations were a good way to show the impact of what is happening to many Class of 2020 graduates.

Krotec created several illustrations for Corona, as well, to illustrate the celebration of both his undergraduate degree and his master's degree, which he will be receiving in May.

Krotec has created custom illustrations for a while, though they have primarily been for people who are close to her. She said she has previously created illustrations for Christmas, weddings and Valentine's Day. Eventually, she began creating them to share with others in December 2019.

“This idea has blossomed into something impactful for those graduating this year, and I hope for the years to follow or even past-grads,” Krotec said. “I hope that my illustrations help graduating seniors celebrate their accomplishments and remember to bring a positive light into others’ lives as well.”

Pryzbylski and Corona said they will share their graduation illustrations with their loved ones on social media when the virtual commencement gets closer.

Pryzbylski hopes to return to the Brandywine campus once the restrictions on normal activity begin to ease to take in-person senior photos. Until then, she plans to frame Crotec’s illustrations as a reminder of her accomplishments amidst the chaos.

To contact Krotec about graduation illustrations, message her on Facebook or on @CollegeIllustrator on instagram.