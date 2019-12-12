Young dancers who are looking for a large scale, more professional opportunity may have the chance to perform with the Hong Kong Ballet.

The Center for the Performing Arts invites dancers ages 7-14 to audition for a role in the Hong Kong Ballet’s “Alice (in wonderland)” on Jan. 10. The performance will be on April 24 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

“54 young dancers are allowed to rehearse and perform alongside the professional company,” Ebersole said. “It’s the experience of a lifetime for these young dancers – they will remember this forever.”

The auditions will run from 4-9 p.m. on the Sunday before the audition, the Center is offering a free audition workshop to help dancers prepare.

“[Rebecca Maciejczyk] generously offered to hold a ‘how to’ audition workshop, and fortunately we’re able to do it on the Eisenhower stage, which is the same place the actual audition will be,” Ebersole said. “[The workshop will consist of] coming into the space and sitting doing and going through exactly what will be required at the audition.”

Rebecca Maciejczyk, a local dancer and educator, will be the rehearsal director for the local youth in the production.

Maciejczyk said she will play a supporting role in auditions, and then continue to lead rehearsals on her own until the company joins the rehearsals.

“When we are fortunate enough to book this kind of performance, we try to do it because it’s a wonderful opportunity for building a love of the arts,” Ebersole said.

She said an opportunity like this will give children a professional dance experience, and most of all an “unmatched” opporunity.

Amy Vashaw, the audience and program development director at the Center for the Performing Arts, said the audition for 54 local children was part of the negotiation in bringing the production to State College.

“They’re cute, adorable and actually significant roles within the story of Alice,” Vashaw said.

Vashaw said CPA spread the word about the auditions to local dance studios. She said they encourage boys to audition, as there are roles specific to them.

Vashaw has seen this reimagined story of “Alice in Wonderland” on video. She described the work of the Hong Kong Ballet’s artistic director, Septime Webre, for “ALICE” as innovative and new.

She described him as a “choreographic genius.”

According to Vashaw, the ballet also has a more contemporary look to it. She described Alice as “punk-rock looking.”

“I think it’s going to be fun for the audiences to see something more contemporary with ballet,” Maciejczyk said.

Moreover, CeCe Farha of the Washington Ballet has been hired to assist with rehearsals. Septime previously worked with her before moving to the Hong Kong Ballet, according to Vashaw.

“We are going to aim to make this a wholly positive experience for everybody,” Vashaw said. “[Children] have the opportunity to share the stage with these absolutely top-notch, world-class dancers in a piece choreographed by a true choreographic genius.”