Social media personality and motivational speaker Demetrius Harmon said he’s more mellow in person than people might expect.

Though this may be true, his lecture elicited no shortage of laughter and affirmative snaps from the crowd.

Harmon came to Penn State to give a lecture, presented by the Student Programming Association, on Sept. 24 in Heritage Hall. He is a YouTuber, former Viner, and mental health advocate who has been touring to speak about this topic, as well as the importance of motivation.

His lecture, titled “The World is Yours” covered his own personal story and stressed the importance of believing in yourself.

He started off by walking through the rows of seated students and eventually taking his shoes off before beginning to speak.

Harmon navigated his lecture with a powerpoint behind him, showing pictures of him and his friends along with text messages.

“Drive without direction is futile,” Harmon said.

Harmon interacted with students during his lecture, calling on specific people to answer the question, “Why do you get up in the morning?” Answers ranged from wanting to support family members to wanting to impact local communities.

At the end of his lecture, students were allowed to ask questions to Harmon directly. Harmon said this is his favorite part.

Jordan Jackson-Conner attended the lecture in Heritage Hall, and he said hearing Harmon speak inspired him.

Before the talk, Jackson-Conner (sophomore-forensic science) had known Harmon for his Vines, but not so much for his mental health advocacy.

“I’m going to go check him out more, check out some of his older stuff, check out his Youtube channel, check out his Twitter,” Jackson-Conner said.

Before the lecture, Harmon said he’s motivated by the idea that if he doesn’t speak about mental health, someone else might think they’re alone. He also mentioned that, as a man, he’s personally faced the stigma that comes with mental health and being seen as a “crybaby.

“Everything that he does for suicide prevention is really important,” Jenny West said, who also attended the lecture in Heritage Hall.

West (senior-behavioral health) was able to meet Harmon earlier in the day when he was hanging out on the HUB-Robeson Center Lawn and invited students over Twitter to say hello.

“You could see on the HUB he’s very approachable and even though he is kind of famous now, he didn’t let that go to his head,” West said. “He’s still really good and down to earth and open to get to know everyone.”

After his lecture, Harmon revisited the HUB Lawn to participate in footraces with students, a reference to a running joke on his Twitter.

Rylee Smith also attended Harmon’s lecture and said she was a fan of how he tells stories.

“I love his videos and skits,” Smith (sophomore-risk analysis) said. “I think they’re hilarious.”

Harmon’s encouragement and advocacy are why some students are such big fans of him.

“I think he had a message that related to all college students,” Jackson-Conner said. “I feel college is a time where particularly, people our age can feel lost. What’s the purpose? Why are we here? I felt like he addressed a lot of those issues.”