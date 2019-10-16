In Penn State’s School of Visual Arts (SOVA), collaboration is key. Unlike some Penn State schools and colleges, a competitive nature does not follow into SOVA.

While many students are aware of the work SOVA produces and may even have friends in the school, most of the greater student body is unaware of how much work is put into each individual piece. However, if one were to ask a student in the school, they will tell you that their best works were made possible by their fellow artists.

Each student accepted into SOVA’s BFA program is given their own small studio area, where they are expected to come for 10 hours or more hours each week to work on their individual projects. In this large studio room, each of the artists slowly become collaborators with one another.

They borrow each other’s old canvases or help someone to cover up an old painting. Acts like these are not unusual in the studio, and help to create the close knit nature felt throughout.

If someone were to walk into the studio, they may notice that it is quiet to the point that it almost seems empty. Past the smaller individual studios, they could see all the students at work, with the walls of each individual studio covered in projects.

Students will sometimes use old canvases from fellow artists for their own work.

“I’m kind of interested with the texture underneath and how that comes through in my painting, so I’m not taking the original canvas off because I want the texture of her paint to show through,” Megan Cole said.

Cole (junior-drawing and painting) said students in SOVA are often willing to share things like old canvases, especially in the service of another student’s experimentation.

She said that there is a pile in the hallway full of canvases students aren’t using anymore, which other students are free to take.

“Sometimes people will just ask ‘hey is this stretcher’ free, and it’s kind of like a used or borrowed type of thing,” she said.

SOVA’s close-knit nature, however, comes from the huge amount of time they spend in their studios each day, according to Cole.

“It’s definitely important to allot an amount of time to be up here every day – we’re expected to stay up here a lot,” she said. “It’s definitely really cool to see what everyone has to bring to the table and how different everyone’s art is.”

In the studio of Jules Edelmann , she was watching an old episode of New Girl while she painted over one of her drawings.

“I came into Penn State as an art education major. I decided last year that I wanted to double major, and do the BFA and art education,” Edelmann (junior- drawing and painting/art education) said. “So you can apply every semester, whenever you feel like you’re ready and you have enough stuff to show.”

When discussing the work in her room, she said that some of it was her studio mate’s, further illustrating SOVA’s collaborative nature.

“From there, all of this is mine,” she said, gesturing to half of the room. “But the rest of it is my studiomate’s.”

While a lot of their work is for specific projects in classes, Edelmann explained how all of their work goes toward their final project or portfolio.

“I’m not taking any drawing or painting classes this semester, so this is all on my own time,” she said.

While Edelmann specializes in drawing and painting, she makes ceramics as well.

Tom Rosenow, another student, originally started at Maryland Institute College of Art, and is currently at his second year at Penn State’s SOVA.

“I started off thinking I wanted to do illustration, but then found out that more physical means of image creation are more important to me, so now I’m deep in fine arts as a painting and drawing major,” Resenow (senior- drawing and painting) said.

Resenow considers himself to be a plein air painter, which is a French style of open space landscape painting.

“I really like particular moments in light, which is like a basis of plein air painting,” Resenow said. “I really like to get those grander scenes.”

The energy at Penn State has been different than at MICA, due to the prominence put on collaborative work and ideas. He said, for example, if he were to ever run out of a paint color, others in the studio will gladly fill his palette.

“Everybody is just awesome, that’s just the general baseline of it,” Resenow said, “People are really excited to pop-in and talk about work, discuss ideas we’re having, ways to improve our work. At the last art school I was at, people were a little more competitive – but I feel like everyone here is on the same team.”