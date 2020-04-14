Many students have likely lost their daily workout routines since Penn State made the decision to switch to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester. Without the easy access to on campus fitness facilities, it’s easy to feel lost. However, there are dozens of ways one can remain active without the expensive equipment while practicing social distancing.

Continue taking Penn State Fitness classes

Penn State Fitness and Wellness have been transitioning programs online. Popular fitness classes like yoga, Power Remix and HIIT are continuing to take place on Penn State Campus Recreation’s Instagram and Facebook. A library of videos are being made available on the Penn State Office of Student Affairs so students can keep up with their favorite workouts any day of the week.

Get a free membership on a fitness app

Many fitness apps are offering free subscriptions as the entire country locks down access to proper facility equipment. Gymshark typically costs a monthly fee, though the workout company is offering a free membership into the “foreseeable future.” The workouts are similar to Penn State Fitness class, including HIIT. If you want something that might be a little bit of a step up from what you can normally get on campus in the comfort of your bedroom, Gymshark might be the way to go.

Other big name companies such as Nike and Peloton are offering extended free trials for people looking to get their sweat on at home. The great thing about these apps (including Gymshark) is the workouts don’t necessarily require the expensive equipment one might find at the gym.

Take up jogging at a local park

Going outside is still highly encouraged, which is why most local parks are still open for the general public. As long as you maintain social distancing, running is a great way to get fresh air in a super easy work out. Many have started the goal to start running every day, so now is a great opportunity to begin reaching those goals. The best part is that you can move at your own pace without the need for expensive equipment. It’s a good chance to take your dog out for a walk too!

Follow simple online work outs

The World Health Organization has compiled a guide to “stay physically active during self-quarantine” here, targeting different areas of the body that can be practiced while social distancing. There is a wide range of activities whether you’re looking something that’s a little bit more intense or if you’re just trying to get a simple yoga session in. The recommendations only include objects that can easily be found around the home.

If these workouts aren’t specific enough, though, YouTube is a great option to discover new possibilities for staying active.

Try stretching before and after bed

Stretching will not only give you the chance to establish a daily routine, but it will help you unwind or begin your day as well. Throughout the day, your body will feel less sore and stiff, which can allow you to pursue more physical activities. By adding a good stretch to your schedule, you’ll find yourself falling into a better sleep schedule as well.