At noon every Friday, the HUB-Robeson Center is transformed into an artistic urban coffee shop, thanks to The Student Programming Association.

In the weekly event called Noontime, SPA holds free concerts featuring different artists each week as a part of the series.

“Noontime is a concert series put on so that students are able to experience authentic and diverse musical acts in a more intimate environment than larger shows,” Jackie McKeon, a Noontime committee member, said.

Noontime shows are held in the HUB, either in the Noontime lounge or by what many refer to as the High School Musical steps, according to Chris Eichlin, SPA’s Noontime chair. Eichlin (junior-advertising) said since the 2009-10 school year, artists have been brought in typically from cities like New York, Philadelphia or Pittsburgh to play for Noontime.

The committee tries to feature local student artists each semester in a student showcase as well.

“That’s actually how I got involved with SPA,” Eichlin said. “I played at the student showcase my freshman year.”

Eichlin plays guitar and records his own albums. He recently released his third album, “Dear Honey,” where he wrote, arranged and produced all of the songs. It is available on major streaming platforms.

“The laid-back and coffee shop type of chill vibe has always been attractive to me and super welcoming,” Eichlin said.

The Noontime committee begins planning artists for shows during the summer, according to Eichlin.

“Usually I’m kind of on my own at first looking at Bandcamp and Spotify,” Eichlin said.

Eichlin said he is also heavily involved in the music festival scene in his hometown, so he utilizes these connections to find artists.

“It’s kind of like a big hunt for music. You keep digging,” Eichlin said.

Noontime is unique because Eichlin said he is able to directly interact with artists, rather than going through a middle agent to book performers. Since SPA brings a different artist each week, Eichlin is constantly directly contacting artists, which he said is one of his favorite parts of his position.

“Once you get past [the challenges of balancing shows and finding artists], it’s super rewarding. It’s a breeze,” Eichlin said.

However, the committee said challenges still come with curating these shows, due to time and financial constraints.

“Sometimes the artists don’t fully understand why Noontime operates the way that it does. Some artists expect something a little bigger or want to change something -- we have to explain why we can’t,” McKeon (sophomore- geography) said.

As the Noontime chair, Eichlin is the head of the Noontime committee within SPA. Noontime committee members contribute to picking artists and setting up and tearing down the event each Friday, according to McKeon.

“I became friends with some of the members and after attending a few different concerts, I decided I wanted to become a part of it,” Kate McReynolds, another member of the Noontime committee said. “I was mainly drawn to Noontime but I also participated in other events to experience them.”

The Noontime committee is passionate about music and wants to give all students the opportunity to experience unique live music each week.

“In my mind it was created for the person in the friend group who always takes the aux on car rides,” McReynolds (junior-English and psychology) said.

Moreover, Noontime allows students to create time in their busy schedules to relax and enjoy music, according to the committee.

“There is no harm in enjoying a free concert and taking a break from classes,” Paulina Rodriguez , a committee member said. “Students can discover new artists that play at the Noontime concert series and also meet other students with the same interests as them.”

Rodriguez (sophomore-public relations) said Noontime is special because the large number of shows each week allows SPA to experiment with artists from different genres with their own unique sound.

Additionally, some of the committee members said they are enthusiastic about the informal, casual atmosphere at Noontime.

“It’s not like this is some elite event with a checklist,” McReynolds said. “People are encouraged to take any seat and I love when curious people find their way into the audience.”

McReynolds said she thinks students should check out Noontime since it is provided by a student activities fee each student pays.

“So, if [students] have nothing else to do, they can sit and eat lunch or do homework while enjoying a free live show,” McReynolds said.