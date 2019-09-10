In the philanthropy’s history, THON has brought a variety of acts to the stage during the 46-hour dance marathon.

Every year, THON showcases Penn State talent and local bands — and occasionally some famous performers too.

THON recently took to Twitter to ask students to weigh in on who should perform at THON 2020.

During THON 2019, Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey rocked out on the Bryce Jordan Center stage, and many students were not disappointed.

Jaclyn Rothernberg said she loved Grammer’s act and suggested a pop-charting group like the Chainsmokers to perform at the next THON.

“Any hype group that has uplifting songs like Andy Grammer would be good,” Rothenberg (senior-political science) said.

Rothenberg also suggested Lizzo, whose song “Truth Hurts” currently is ranked number one on the Billboard Top 100 chart. In her opinion, this song will likely be incorporated into THON in some way, such as the Line Dance.

The Line Dance is THON’s way to keep the dancers and crowd moving and energized during the 46-hour weekend. The dance is performed every hour, and features popular songs and moments from the past year.

To Rothenberg, the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers Jump Rope Team was another stand-out performance last THON, and could be a great addition for the lineup in 2020.

Mrigank Doshy said he would like to see someone like Ed Sheeran preform at THON. Doshy said that a performer like Sheeran could bring more attendance and cause uproar in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I don’t know how the cost of that works, but it always is good to bring more famous singers into THON,” Doshy (junior-computer science) said.

Doshy enjoyed last year’s performer Andy Grammer, but said bringing local artists in is also important.

Local bands such as Go Go Gadjet played a big role in past THON performances. However, Go Go Gadjet did not play at THON 2019 — the first THON the cover band did not perform at since 2007.

As a suggestion for a local band, Marca Miller said she would like to see My Hero Zero take the Bryce Jordan Center stage again. The cover band performs at local bars and has performed during previous THON weekends.

Miller (senior-biobehavioral health) also said the Jonas Brothers would be a great choice — especially considering the recent hype surrounding the Jonas name in State College. Just last week, the brothers performed in the Bryce Jordan Center and later made an appearance at Champs Downtown.

Caitlin Mulqueen agreed that the Jonas Brothers should come to THON weekend.

“The Jonas Brothers should come, obviously,” Mulqueen (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “I know [Joe] came in past years, so it would be nice to see them all together.”

At THON 2017, Joe Jonas performed with his band DNCE — a key step in Joe’s relationship with Penn State. However, current freshman and sophomores were not yet students at the time of their performance.

Mulqueen also highlighted the importance of memes in Penn State THON, such as the incorporation of memes and news in the line dance. She also enjoyed watching “yodel boy” — or Mason Ramsey — perform from the THON floor.

As a freshman, Molly Saltzman has never been THON, but said she looks forward to some type of pop concert to bring the crowd together.

As a Lionette on the dance team, Saltzman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) is looking forward to her performance on the THON stage.

“I don’t know much about what to expect THON weekend, but [I] just filled out our program online to perform and am very excited,” Saltzman said.

Yoav Raichelson said he would like to see someone who represents the recent meme or pop culture community. He suggested Lil Nas X, singer of hits such as “Old Town Road” and “Panini.”

Also a freshman, Raichelson has not attended THON before, but is excited to see what potential performances are to come.

For recommendations about performers, students can contact the stage performance coordinators at stageperformance@thon.org.

For specific band suggestions, one can contact the band coordinators at bands@thon.org.

Auditions to play at THON as a performer will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.