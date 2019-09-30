Thousands of people gathered at the Bryce Jordan Center for a night of music as The Chainsmokers took the stage.

The EDM-pop duo brought their “World War Joy” tour to Penn State on Sept. 29, with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella. The fifteen thousand seat arena was filled for the show, which surrounded a packed general admission section.

The concert was highly anticipated by students, which may have been due to one of the openers.

Shannon Wellman, who said she had been a fan of 5SOS since 2014, saw this as a concert for them more than anything else.

“I bought my tickets during finals week right when they went on sale,” Wellman (sophomore-marketing) said.

Amanda Ciero also claimed to be here for 5SOS and bought her tickets as early as last February.

“I’ve been a fan since 2013,” Ciero (junior-chemistry) said.

Some students grabbed last-minute tickets such as Hanna Patel (freshman-pre med), and she enjoyed herself at the concert.

Before 5SOS and The Chainsmokers went onstage, the concert was opened by Lennon Stella, a Canadian-indie singer best known for her part in the music duo Lennon & Maisy.

Some describe her music style as dream pop, which would contrast the punk rock and EDM that would follow her set. However, despite this style, she incorporated visuals, videos of static and bright lights.

By the time 5SOS came out, the arena was full. They started with their first hit, “She Looks So Perfect,” as cheers and screaming spread throughout the audience.

Between each song, the band members would banter with each other and the audience. At one point they asked the audience if they would rather be called “Pennsylvania or Penn State.” The audience opted for the second choice.

Lead singer Luke Hemmings spent most of their set walking down the stage runway, but the screen was focused on drummer Ashton Irwin and the faces he made while he played.

They finished their set with their most recent hit, “Youngblood,” as the audience sang along until they left the stage.

The Chainsmokers set started like an EDM festival, with the duo telling everyone to “put your hands up.” The audience expressed delight when they sang their iconic hit, “Roses”.

Lead vocalist Drew Taggart acted as the showman as he jumped around the stage while his fellow bandmate, Alex Pall, manned the booth.

Their show seemed to light it up when the group’s drummer, Matt Mcguire, lit both his drumsticks on fire and played with them as if they weren’t on fire. The show also featured “The Globe of Death,” a stunt in which motorcycles are ridden at full speed in a cage. However, what seemed to pump the audience up the most was an electronic rendition of “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes.

For information about future concerts at the BJC, visit bjc.psu.edu.