Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be "pickin' us up when we're down" when he makes a stop in State College next month.
Bell will perform a one-hour acoustic set at The Phyrst at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 16, according to a press release from The Phyrst and production company Lack Love.
Prior to the performance, he will hold a meet and greet at Champs Downtown.
Bell is best known for his leading roles on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show in the 2000s.
He will perform a variety of songs, including original work, covers of popular songs and the Drake & Josh theme song.
Tickets for the concert are available online now for $10, and will cost $20 the day of the event. They can be purchased here.
VIP packages are also available for a "special pre-concert experience," which includes a meet and greet with Bell, an autograph, a selfie and a ticket to the concert. The VIP package is available here for $100.
The event is presented by The Phyrst and Lack Love.
The State College-based band SouthPaw will perform before and after Bell’s set on the day of the concert.
