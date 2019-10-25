As the leaves begin to change color and the flavors of pumpkin spice and cinnamon begin to make their way into many diets, the feeling of fall may fill students’ minds.

My past fall experiences included carving pumpkins with family or helping my mom passing out candy to trick or treaters from our front porch. Without the comforts of home, many students feel stuck for something to do in order to properly get in a fall state of mind.

Here are some easy activities you and your friends can do that will have you “falling” in love with the season.

Visit the Penn State Arboretum

If you want to get outside and enjoy the colorful foliage, the Arboretum is a perfect place to go. Right now, the venue is decorated with an assortment of gourds and pumpkins in addition to the already idyllic gardens the area has. This site is ideal for those wanting to capture picture perfect moments for Instagram timelines.

Host a Halloween movie night

With the October holiday right around the corner, now is a great time to kick back with your friends and watch a Halloween themed movie in your dorm room or apartment. You can make your movie selection as scary or as friendly as you want. My personal favorite is “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”. This could also be a great time to make friends with your fellow community members.

Bake seasonal treats

In addition to pumpkin seeds, there are an array of other sweets and snacks that can brighten up a fall day. Warm apple pie, rich pumpkin cake rolls, hot apple cider -- the possibilities are endless.

There are also plenty of snacks that can be made without heat; scary spiders, chocolate sandwich cookies with pretzel ‘legs’ or candy corn popcorn hands, popcorn in gloves with candy corn ‘nails.’

Go on a hayride

In the State College area, there are places where students can participate in the traditional fall experience by taking a hayride and sitting around a bonfire. Nittany Mountain Trail Rides can pick up your group from the university and transport you to the facilities to enjoy and evening of fun.

Carve a pumpkin

Carving pumpkins is a tradition many students do with their families back home, so continue that tradition at college. Round up friends and head to your nearest convenience store or pumpkin patch to select the perfect pumpkin for carving. You can roast the seeds for a fall treat.

Decorate your space

Decorating your dorm or apartment with leaves, pumpkins or spooky characters will surely get you in the fall spirit. You can buy decor at the store or make your own for an added personal touch. You can even coordinate your decorations with your roommate to ensure your space is properly decked out for spooky season