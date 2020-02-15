Max Schneider cartwheeled onto stage at Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center on Friday night, captivating the audience to start in his Valentine’s Day concert, hosted by the Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA).

The stage was adorned with yellow flowers, wrapping around the yellow drum set, the piano keyboard and the yellow microphone stands. MAX himself was wearing a bright yellow T-shirt.

He opened up the concert with his song “Savage,” and did flips and a cartwheel while performing. MAX encouraged the audience to put their hands in the air and said to let go of all of the negativities from the past week.

He introduced himself as MAX to the crowd and had them chanting his name at the end of the song.

“I’ve been like a fan of MAX for a really long time, so I was excited to come,” McKenna Burkey (junior - media studies) said. “He was super high energy, so that made it awesome.”

Burkey was very happy with MAX’s performance and thinks everyone in the audience had a really good time.

MAX’s set list included not only his own songs, but covers of popular songs.

While he was performing his song “Holla” he switched into a rendition of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dog in the middle of the song.

He performed even more covers with his guitarist, Ryan Siegel, who is the other half and producer of their music duo called “Party Pupils” that he introduced to the crowd.

Together they sang “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast in an energetic performance where MAX lifted his microphone stand in the air to encourage the audience to lift their own hands and jump.

They also performed a rendition of “Pony” by Ginuwine that MAX dedicated to all of the single girls in the audience and how he hoped their Valentine’s Day was going to go.

MAX continued performing sensual songs throughout the night like “Sax on the Beach” with Party Pupils that included an intricate solo from his dancing saxophone artist.

Omar Abdelati (senior - computer engineering) loved how MAX showcased the different band members and put them on the spot, including his "fantastic saxophone guy." He was impressed with MAX’s dance moves and ability to engage with the audience.

While MAX performed his songs, he would coach the audience and teach them the chorus so that they could sing it back to him during his performance. When he sang his songs “One More Weekend” and “Get Satisfied” he had almost the entire audience yelling the choruses back to him.

“His dancing was just crazy, and he had so much energy, it was cool at any point that like if you didn’t know the words to his songs it just didn’t matter, because he just kept it so high energy,” Kelly Warner (sophomore - broadcast journalism) said.

Grace Puy (sophomore - recreational park and tourism management) the SPA Concerts Chair, said that for this show SPA really wanted to feature a true pop artist and MAX emerged as a top choice for his upbeat songs.

“I think like MAX’s ability to engage with the crowd is incredible, and that’s unlike any other artist we’ve had so far this year, and really it seems like the crowd had a great time,” Puy said.

MAX built a connection with the audience by telling the Penn State students how much he appreciated their energy and enthusiasm throughout the concert.

During his performance of his song “Still New York,” which is about how much he loves his home in New York City, he changed the lyrics to include how much he loves Penn State, and the crowd responded with applause and cheers.

Before MAX sang his most famous song, “Love Me Less,” he told the audience how much the success of the song in the past year has changed his life and joked about how now he gets to buy his wife new shoes. Then he launched into the awaited performance.

He continued to talk about his wife and how much he loves her when he performed “Lights Down Low.” MAX confided to the audience that this is the song he proposed to her with, and declared that it represents love for everyone of all different sexual orientations. After he finished the song he brought his wife on stage and gave her a kiss in front of the cheering crowd.

While MAX performed his last few songs of the night, he continued to interact with the audience.

He held the hands that reached out from the crowd, threw the last of his water onto the concertgoers from his water bottle, and he handed his microphone to a girl in the audience as they rapped the lyrics to his song “Gibberish” together.

At the end of the concert, MAX thanked Penn State for an amazing night, reached down, and hugged the closest audience members goodbye before he left the stage.