Throughout most of the year, University Park is a warm hum of students and staff going about their busy lives. But, as the Old Main bell tower chimes the Friday before break, the buzz is reduced to a whisper, and campus falls silent as spring break finally arrives.

For some students, those magical nine days until class begins again will be filled with exciting adventures such as beach vacations, study abroad opportunities and research projects.

Other students may be stuck staring at their ceilings, counting down the minutes until they can make the journey back to Happy Valley.

Here are a few fun suggestions so you don’t have to be bored during your spring break.

1. Spend time with your family

While I’m sure you call your parents after classes every day, and quickly answer all the texts your younger siblings send throughout the week, nothing beats being at home to catch up with everyone you don't see in person regularly.

Simply getting lunch with someone you care about can be incredibly fun and a great way to catch them up with all of your exciting college escapades.

2.Check in with your favorite high school teacher

Even though Penn State faculty is the best, hands down, many students will still have a favorite teacher from high school. Shooting them an email, and trying to see if you can visit them during lunch to catch up and reminisce about the fun times you’ve shared.

3.Take a road trip

One of the better ways to spend your break is by taking a road trip. Thankfully, most of the large cities on the east coast are only a brief drive from each other, so an improved sightseeing trip is certainly plausible.

Students from Philadelphia could reach New York or D.C. with only a few hours in the car, and their counterparts from Pittsburgh could spend the day in Cleveland or Columbus.

4. Apply for internships

Summer is right around the corner, and that means summer internship applications are approaching as well.

From chemical engineers to sports journalists, a quality internship can improve any resume and make you a more valuable potential hire.

With peak internship application season in full swing, spending a day polishing up your resume and making some select phone calls could potentially make your summer much more productive.

5.Make time for old friends

Not everyone on campus has the luxury of being a State College local, and for those students whose friends are several hundred miles away during the semester, spring break can be the ideal opportunity to reconnect with old acquaintances.

6.Switch up your wardrobe for spring

Winter in State College can be a ferocious beast. From the driving snow, freezing rain and sub-freezing temperatures, students are lucky if they can leave their dorms without a generous layer of scarves, gloves and winter sweaters.

On the other hand, spring in State College is a whole different animal, requiring far less gear to tame. This makes spring break an excellent chance to head home, and exchange some of those burdensome winter layers for lighter spring outfits.

7.Sleep

As busy as Penn State students are, with endless clubs, classes and personal pursuits, sleep can often be scarce in State College.

Because of this, one of the single best ways to spend spring break can be catching up on sleep. Setting aside a day to just rest and refresh could be the difference between an exhausting spring break and a truly enjoyable one.

8.Check out local festivals

While summertime may be the usual season for festivals, most larger cities will still host a variety of interesting events in the late winter/early spring.

In Philadelphia for example, students may be able to attend the last few days of the Philadelphia Flower Show, or the Craft Beer Festival if they are older than 21.

9.Cook something new

West cookies and Creamery treats are all well and good, but LionCash+ and meal plan points can only do so much.

While you’re home, and while you have the added benefit of a full kitchen, pantry and loving sous chefs, going outside your culinary comfort zone and attempting a new recipe can be immensely rewarding. Especially if you can come back to State College and dazzle your roommates with your newfound skill.

10. Have a self-care day

After surviving the stress of midterm season, many students will want to spend their break doing as little work as possible.

Instead, spending a day actively focused on your own health and wellness can be much more rewarding than watching Netflix and hibernating in bed.

Getting a new haircut, doing a homemade facemask and committing your day to fully refresh and recharge can even make the stress of having to interact with less-than-pleasant relatives bearable.