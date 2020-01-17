In the 11-hour event filled with various performers and activities, the Student Programming Association members still have a day of hard work ahead of them in holding the fifth annual SPA Day this Friday, Jan. 17.

Jake Coyne, the executive director of SPA, described the event as a “showcase” of each committee in the student organization. Throughout the school year, each group hosts free events for students including concerts and crafts.

Coyne (junior - business management) said SPA Day is designed to help students become acquainted with the organization, which is why each committee is represented.

“A lot of students don’t know about SPA in their first semester,” Coyne said. “[SPA Day] is mostly just to appeal and show that we have this, that we have all of these events that are available throughout the year.”

Students passing through the HUB-Robeson Center in between classes stop by the various SPA tables to ask questions about the organization and participate in the free events. Some wait in long lines to enjoy hands on activities.

Angelina Giordano (freshman - division of undergraduate studies) stopped into the HUB to make crafts and win prizes with her friends.

“It’s a nice friend-interacting activity to get away from classes,” Giordano said, holding a freshly made sign.

As part of a group activity, Girodano and her friends made signs with different pasta names.

SPA has eight committees, including special events, noontime, edventures, concerts, lectures and membership. Throughout the day, each committee puts on their own event throughout the HUB.

This year includes a noontime concert by singer-songwriter Mia Gladstone and a lecture by actor and comedian Ronnie Chieng. The long event ends with a B.o.B. concert in Alumni Hall.

The noontime concert proves popular for students as a way to "relax" as they eat their lunch and get away from classes.

“Music is just super relaxing,” Lexie Fox (sophomore - advertising and public relations) said. “Why not listen to music while I’m eating my lunch? Why not take the opportunity to listen to this artist?”

The special events committee hosts various free activities for students to enjoy on SPA Day. There are many opportunities to walk away with something free with spin-to-win giveaways, caricatures and sign making.

Coyne said the free activities are part of why students enjoy SPA Day.

“Normally you would have to pay a decent amount of money to do [various activities], and since they’re students we make that free to everyone who goes here,” Coyne said. “It’s just a fun time.”

Each committee begins preparation in October for one of the biggest days of the year for the student run organization. Committee members brainstorm various events for the day, which are then chosen by a vote.

Vanessa Montero, SPA's director of money, said statistics and student surveys are used to decide which artist will perform on SPA Day. Montero (senior - criminology) said the concert committee chose B.o.B. as a throwback artist this year.

“We have done throwback in the past, and it went really well with Jesse McCartney last year where we sold out. So we wanted to do throwback again,” Montero said. “People seem to really enjoy it.”

The performers and lecturers throughout SPA Day are chosen with the student’s interest in mind as well as the university’s image.

“We’re here for the students,” Montero said.

The B.o.b concert will be held tonight, Friday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. in Alumni Hall. Tickets can be found in the HUB.