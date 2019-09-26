For some time now, Penn State has had a star studded lineup of musicians come to campus.

The Student Programming Association brought multiple artists for free concerts like R&B/Pop artist Tinashe, rapper Denzel Curry and the rock band Hawthorne Heights.

The Caribbean Student Association brought reggae singer Gyptian to their Caribbean Experience. Also, hip-hop artist Sheck Wes and Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott took the stage at the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) as a stop on Scott’s Astroworld tour.

Penn State’s annual Movin’ On festival brought out Hip-Hop artist ASAP Ferg and alternative rock band Grouplove as headliners for the festival last semester.

Just a few weeks into the semester Penn State has already had multiple visits from musical artists like the Pop-Rock band the Jonas Brothers, Country artist Jason Aldean and Hip-Hop/R&B artist Ty Dolla $ign.

It all begs the question, though: Who should come next?

“I think we should have Halsey perform at our school next. Her performance can be used for educational purposes because a lot of her music revolves around politics,” Nicole Corrales (junior-criminology/psychology) said.

Halsey is a Pop artist who is best known for songs like the No.1 single “Closer” with The Chainsmokers and her 2018 song “Without Me.” Her first solo single to peak at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I would like to see Kid Cudi to come perform at our school. It would be a nice chill concert and really nostalgic,” Wyatt Sharp (senior-computer engineering) said.

Kid Cudi is a hip-hop artist, who gained prominence in 2008. He is best known for his single “Day ‘n’ Nite” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Most recently he released a joint album with fellow Hip-Hop artist Kanye West titled “Kids See Ghosts” in 2018. Cudi has an upcoming album titled “Entergalactic” releasing sometime in 2020.

Hip-hop may be a popular choice among students, including Lindsey Mulcahy who thinks a concert from Post Malone would be a good fit at Penn State.

“Post Malone would be a perfect pick to perform at Penn State because he has songs that most people know, so it would be a fun concert for a lot of people to enjoy and sing along with him,” Mulcahy (freshman-political science) said.

Post Malone is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist best known for a variety of hits like his No.1 single “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage and “White Iverson”. The artist most recently he released his second No.1 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” on Sept. 6.

Known artists to be visiting Penn State next is multi-platinum rock band Shinedown, bringing their 2019 “ATTENTION ATTENTION” tour at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the BJC.

DJ and Production duo, The Chainsmokers will also be bringing their “World War Joy” tour to campus at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the BJC. The group will bring special guests pop band 5 Seconds of Summer and Country/Pop duo Lennon Stella.