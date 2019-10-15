The drag scene has gained popularity over recent years, as some may see in reality shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Like most people, my first exposure to drag was through RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Jared McAnany , or also known as his drag name Imogen Kusama, said. “But I had never envisioned myself doing drag until after seeing a drag show for the first time.”

The culture can even be seen at Penn State, and that is because of Opulence.

On campus, Opulence serves as Penn State’s Drag Ambassadors. The club holds meetings, drag race and documentary viewing parties, and drag shows.

“The drag scene at Penn State is truly one of a kind,” Amara Eke, vice president of Opulence said. “The talent that I’ve seen come out of State College is comparable to the drag scene in New York City.”

Seneca Hill serves as the current president of Opulence. Though she is not a performer herself, she still is heavily immersed in the drag scene at Penn State.

“I never even knew what drag was until my friend invited me to go to a Valentine’s Day drag show with him during my freshman year,” Hill (senior- animal science) said. “It was at a small venue downtown and was a life-changing experience, they haven’t been able to get rid of me since.”

Hill said she was immediately attracted to the care-free environment at her first drag show, and she knew she needed to become more involved. She said she has found a family within the drag community, and she believes they are lifelong friends.

“It’s an incredibly supportive family-like environment, and it’s something many queer kids lacked growing up, so it’s so important that they find these communities and create their own support systems,” Hill said.

As the president of Opulence, Hill is responsible for planning regular drag shows, workshops and socials on campus. Along with that, she hold herself responsible for fostering a safe space on campus.

“I try to ensure everyone feels like they are an equal part of the drag community, because they are, and that they are able to express themselves in their truest form and are celebrated for their differences,” Hill said. “I strive to spread the word about drag and in doing so, continue the conversation surrounding societal gender norms.”

Jared McAnany , also known as his drag name Imogen Kusama, also had a similar experience with his first immersion into the drag community at Penn State. He said Opulence’s first show in 2018 exposed him to more alternative styles of drag than that of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and inspired him to begin performing.

“I talk about her all the time, but Absinthe’s [another queen at Penn State] performance at the HUB show last year really was the turning point for me,” McAnany (sophomore- english and sociology) said.” She did everything you’re not supposed to do on “Drag Race,” and she did it so beautifully, and I knew that that was something I wanted to do. [She was] something unexpected, something scary and beautiful all at the same time.”

Eke (junior- fine arts), whose drag name is Miss God, is an artist who said drag combines many artistic elements on stage.

“As a creative type, to see creativity come to life on stage combining makeup, performance, and visual art, while also celebrating love and queerness; it felt like drag was calling my name,” Eke said.

Eke helps Hill in planning drag shows and events. Also, Eke helps organize Opulence collaborations with other LGBTQIA+ organizations on campus.

Many performers like McAnany are attracted to drag for the creativity based around the art. As s high school theater kid, he felt his creativity was restricted.

“I wasn’t creating anything, I was really just being directed, but with drag, there’s so much freedom to do really whatever you want,” McAnany said. “You are the director, the costume designer, the hair and makeup team, all of it is you and the character you create.”

Eke also said she loves drag for the artistry and creativity required.

“My favorite part about drag is that it can be self-defined and made to be whatever you want your fantasy to be,” Eke said. “It’s such an amazing creative outlet that feels liberating to the performers and the audience as well.”

However, Eke said she thinks the focus of drag should be on the art and performance, rather than feeling the need to own expensive wigs, makeup, and outfits.

“Not every person interested in drag can get decorated in high quality labels or famous designers,” Eke said.

Moreover, Hill said she thinks the drag community is a unique, inclusive place at a school where many find pressure to conform to social norms of football, partying and Greek life.

“I love the drag scene at Penn State and I don’t have words to describe how honored I am to be a key part of it,” Hill said. “It has grown so much in just the four years I’ve been here, with multiple sold-out HUB drag shows with hundreds of people every year.”

She said she is thrilled at the growth of drag in mainstream culture, because it serves as an exposure to more queer-centric art.

“[As drag becomes more mainstream], more conversations will be had about societal gender norms and the work that still needs to be done with uplifting our trans siblings and breaking down some of those barriers,” Hill said.

Opulence holds meetings at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday in 106 Sackett. The next meeting will be held Oct. 15. Meetings are all-inclusive, even to people who do not have an interest in performing or knowledge and experience with drag and makeup.

The next drag show organized by Opulence will be at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 in 105 Forum, and it is free.

“Drag is just such a unique and exciting art form, [and] I love seeing what every performer brings to the stage, because it’s always different and always comes from the heart,” Hill said.