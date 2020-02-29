The Irish folk and bluegrass band We Banjo 3 performed at the State Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28. Bringing this from their “Rise and Shine” tour from their latest album release “Roots to Rise Live” back in July of 2019.

“We are the world’s largest trio,” said David Howley who sported a fun flower shirt at the concert. Howley is the lead vocals and guitarist of the band.

The band is composed of two sets of brothers, David Howley who sang and Martin Howley who was on mandolin and banjo. The other set of brothers had Enda Scahill on banjo and Fergal Scahill on the fiddle and violin.

The crowd was excited for the band, who played many upbeat tunes like “Shine On” from their latest album. For more composed ballads, the band played "Marry Me Monday" where Fergal Scahill let his fiddle skills shine.

The concert was very upbeat, and encouraged to get up, dance, and “wave your arms” according to the band who demonstrated it for the audience.

It was also encouraged to shout, hoot, and holler. Most of the crowd was on board with jumping around while some also nodded their heads.

The merchandise that was sold at The State Theatre and throughout their tour gave $2.00 per buy to organizations that benefit mental health organizations including Mental Health America. In 2019, they raised $7,500.

We Banjo 3 is currently partnered up with Backline, a non-profit that supports mental health in the music industry with access to services for wellness and mental health.