The White Out is an exciting day for Penn State football lovers, but fashionistas need to have a little fun, too.

If you’re anything like me, you probably start thinking about your game day outfit far in advance. Sometimes, I can’t just settle for a plain t-shirt or crew neck — I have to spice it up a little bit.

My favorite way to do this is cutting my shirts into different designs. Since my freshman year, I’ve done a lot of trial and error, but I seemed to have finally mastered the art of cutting my shirts. There is an array of different ways to cut a shirt, from a simple crop top to fringes. However, some people may not know exactly how to achieve these cool looks.

Grab your scissors, and get ready to make your White Out shirt the coolest one in Beaver Stadium.

The basic crop top

All you have to do is take your scissors and cut across the shirt, right? Not exactly.

Though this may seem easy, a lot of people don’t know how to properly cut a crop top. If you want it to come out just right, you have to prep your shirt before doing so.

The first step, and possibly most important, is to lay your shirt completely flat on a flat surface. I usually just lay it on the floor, which may help if you live in a dorm like me. Once it’s flat, smooth it out so there are no bumps or wrinkles. If you don’t, then the cut will turn out jagged.

Once your shirt is flat and smooth, draw a straight line along a ruler — or something similar — with a pen or sharpie. You should cut over the line so you don’t have ink on your shirt.

Lastly, keep your shirt on the ground and glide the scissors across the shirt like you’re cutting wrapping paper.

Now, you have basic crop top.

Tying the knot — literally

If a crop top is too simple for you, you can add a knot to the front. However, you can’t just take your shirt and tie it. Believe me, I’ve tried it, and it falls out every time. You’ll have to cut it in a certain way first.

First, you’ll have to crop your shirt a little bit more. I would say cut your shirt about an inch and a half higher, but you can do more if you want to. Before doing that, take the front of your shirt and cut a line down the middle as high as you want your crop to be. Then, cut another line on each side of the middle line the same distance apart. This will create two strings that you will tie together to create the knot. Make sure your cuts are far enough from the middle line so that your knot isn’t too small.

It can be tied in a bow or a regular knot — whichever you prefer. After that, you can cut the rest of your shirt as high as the bow is.

This simple touch can spice up a basic crop top.

Cutting a u-neck — because “u” are Penn State

If you want to add an eye-popping element to your shirt, a u-neck or v-neck is an easy way to do so. I cut a u-neck, but I left the collar of my shirt to make a bowl shape. This will work if you have a t-shirt, crewneck or something with a similar collar.

First, find a spot just below the middle of your collar, pinch it and make a small cut in that spot. The little hole this creates will allow you to cut a “u” or “v” shape without having to cut the outside of the shirt.

After that, I would suggest drawing the actual shape, whether it’s a “u” or “v.” I had to do it by eye because I didn’t have anything to outline the shape with. It wasn’t very hard, so it will be fine you have to do it this way.

First, cut along the seam of the collar. Your cut can be long or short depending on how wide you want the “u” or “v” to be. Once you made the cut along the collar, cut the shape you drew. You can dip as low as you want depending on what you’re comfortable with.

Fringes

Fringes are my favorite things to cut on my shirt. It is easy to do, but it can be time consuming. You have to be meticulous about it, because you are cutting each individual fringe.

First, cut the band on the bottom of the shirt. Not having that seam will make the cutting the fringes easier. Then, as if you were cropping it, make sure your shirt is flat and smooth.

Cut a line in the middle of the shirt to how high you want the fringes to be. Work your way across the first half of the shirt, making cuts about half an inch apart the same height as the middle cut. This part will take some time because you have to measure and cut each fringe. However, it is worth it in the end.

Once you have cut all your fringes, stretch each fringe and twist them to loosen them out. Then, you’ll have fun, cute game day shirt.