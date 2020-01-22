3 Dots Downtown has become a hub for local musicians and artists to creatively express themselves, planning a wide variety of events throughout the semester.

The most prominent musical event 3 Dots hosts is the open stage variety showcases, which occur twice a month and are open for anyone to attend and participate. These events are not meant to be a traditional open mic night, because anyone is welcome to showcase any type of performance.

“There’s tons of music happening in our town, but they all require an ID,” Harvey Weidman , managing director of 3 Dots, said. “So here, everyone is welcome — under 18, over 18, we don’t care.”

Weidman said the open stage performances can be anything from comedy acts, juggling, improv, acrobatics, puppeteering or even showing off a trick your dog can do. But, traditional open mic performances such as music or poetry readings are still welcome, and more common, at the open stage events.

“Open stage is open to any creative person,” Weidman said. “For us, art and creativity and innovation isn’t specific to just the classic styles,”

3 Dots is open to the members of the State College community and Penn State students alike — but students haven’t taken advantage of the space as much as Weidman thought they would.

Since opening in June, 3 Dots has consistently hosted open stage events, but there has yet to be a single student performer to participate. Local community members such as David Sharpe have become the main audience for 3 Dots events.

Sharpe performs at every open stage showcase at 3 Dots, usually singing karaoke.

“I have met so many other people on my path [at 3 Dots who have] opened my world,” Sharpe said. “[It gives you] a chance to be someone you always wanted to be and someone you always have been,” he said.

Sharpe said the people he has met through 3 Dots inspire him to be the best he can be, including Weidman and Luke Cimbala .

Cimbala, owner and creator of his website The Band Junkies, helps 3 Dots book headlining acts for the open stage events as well as their summer lunch series. He uses his website to help promote local musicians and connect them to local venues like 3 Dots.

When he attends the open stage events, Cimbala records each performance and creates a professional video for the artists. This gives each artist a free marketing opportunity and a chance to further their brands.

“If you are an up and coming artist, you’re not going to be able to just play at a bar — it’s hard to get in, so [3 Dots] just gives you a place to perform, get better, play for people and have fun,” Cimbala said.

While 3 Dots doesn’t exist for the sole purpose of providing music, it does play a central role in the space’s atmosphere. The purple piano outside of 3 Dots is open for anyone to play anytime — and people will line up to get their hands on the keys, according to Weidman. They also have a community guitar and a set of bongos inside the space open for anyone to come in and play.

“This is going to be a place where students can take a break — a place where, when you are having a really bad day and you need something to get you out of a funk, you come here,” Weidman said. “Or if you’re meeting up with friends, stepping out of your dorm room or out of your building, this is a safe space to experiment and get exposed to a lot of different things.”