State College's historic Glennland Building will be renovated into a boutique and extended-stay hotel after the Scholar Hotel Group acquired the building in late August.

The hotel will be geared toward visitors planning to stay anywhere from two weeks to three months, such as visiting professors, out-of-town corporate clients and conference attendees, among other people.

Construction on the building, located at 205 E. Beaver Ave., will begin this week and is expected to last until summer 2020.

The hotel will house 72 rooms, which will comprise of a combination of a bedroom and efficiency units. Inside there will also be a restaurant and a fitness center.

While Scholar Hotel Group’s goal is to renovate the building on the inside, it will preserve the historical exterior on the outside. The project is geared to protect the property, while also restoring and updating the building so it is equipped and functional for future residents.

The Glennland Building was built in 1933, and housed the area's first public elevator and indoor swimming pool. Additionally, it was the tallest building in State College for 40 years. For many, the Glennland Building serves as a reminder of downtown State College’s past.