Thinking has become the new doing in the less than happening time of the coronavirus. Here is what that looks like from me:

Kaleigh corona art 8
kaleigh corona art 7
Kaleigh corona art 6
Kaleigh corona art 5
Kaleigh coronavirus art 4
Kaleigh corona art 3
Kaleigh corona art 2
Kaleigh corona comic 1

