Penn State will close its libraries, computer labs and lock on-campus buildings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Buildings will remain open to employees who have swipe access and “need to be there,” Penn State Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said in a statement on Friday. However, libraries and computer labs will be closed to the public. Students who are in need of access to technological services are encouraged to reach out to Penn State IT to set up specific arrangements in order to move forward with online classes.

Jones announced the closure of all buildings on campus in response to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close all non-life sustaining businesses in the state.

Jones said in the statement it is “important” that anyone who can work from home begin to do so as buildings shut down. However, Jones said unit leaders, deans and chancellors must provide “specific direction” to advise those who are unable to work remotely.

Although most services on campus are closing, Jones said “Penn State can never truly ‘close’” as they will continue to make exceptions for those who are in need.

“We continue to deliver educational and other mission-critical services that necessitate maintaining critical campus operations, from supporting our students, to maintaining vital research and lab work, to care for animals and other important needs at our campuses and in communities across the commonwealth,” Jones said in the statement.