There are currently 28 cases of the coronavirus in the state — with 22 presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases, according to an update issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Montgomery County has 17 cases, Delaware County has three, Bucks and Monroe counties have two each, and Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike and Wayne counties have one case each.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

