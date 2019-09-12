Earlier this week, James Franklin stated that his team changed their signals on offense and defense immediately after safety John Petrishen transferred from Penn State to Pitt in August.

“We didn’t wait until this week to do it. We did it right when that was announced because he knows all of our signals,” Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.

On Thursday, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi responded to Franklin’s comments in a rant that spanned nearly three minutes.

“We haven’t been thieves, I guess,” Narduzzi said. “But usually the people who are paranoid are the people stealing them.”

Narduzzi would go on to point out that Eric Thatcher, a former safety who served on Narduzzi’s staff in 2015-2016, is now Penn State’s assistant recruiting coordinator.

“I haven’t said anything about [Thatcher],” Narduzzi said. “He sat in the defensive meeting rooms for two years. Did you guys know that? Eric Thatcher’s in recruiting, and I’m sure he’s a ball coach this week trying to fill them in on what we do.”

Narduzzi stated that Pitt’s defense is incapable of stealing signals because there is very little time, logistically, to make that happen. He actually said that he thinks it’s a “funny subject” because of how difficult that task would be.

“There’s no time for that, Our eyes are on our kids,” Narduzzi said. “I could have their notebook...that ain’t gonna help me win a football game. I can promise you that…Defensively, your hands are tied. You can’t steal signals. That’s me. Maybe I’m just a dumb defensive coach.”

The defensive-minded coach also claimed that Pitt’s offense can’t steal signals because of the scheme it runs, citing the up-tempo offense the Panthers have started to employ, in which the quarterback employs a dummy clap before checking his sideline for adjustments.

When asked why Franklin changed the signals and brought it up on Tuesday, Narduzzi said: “I don’t know. Because, whatever.”