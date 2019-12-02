After 12 weeks, we have finally reached the conference championship.

Ohio State and Wisconsin both were victorious on Saturday, setting up a showdown in Indianapolis next week in a game that also has significant College Football Playoff implications.

The Buckeyes are still considered the class of the conference, but Wisconsin has knocked off Iowa and Minnesota in the last month and comes into the game playing its best football of the season.

As the Big Ten season heads into its final week, here’s a look at some of the storylines from this past weekend’s games.

Buckeyes dominate “The Game”

One week after holding off a second-half surge from Penn State, Ohio State found itself in a dogfight with its bitter rival through the first two quarters of “The Game.”

It appeared as if Michigan was going to put up a significant fight in the Big House on Saturday, but that all changed after the break.

The Buckeyes outscored the Wolverines 28-11 in the second half en route to a 56-27 rout, making it the eighth straight time that Ohio State has bested Michigan in this matchup.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns on the day and quarterback Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes, providing plenty of firepower for the visitors in their impressive victory on the road.

In the 2010s, the Buckeyes have effectively made one of the greatest rivalries in sports a one-sided series with little suspense, and Saturday’s game was a perfect example of that.

Now, Ohio State will head to Indianapolis while Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will see if he still has a job at the end of the month.

Wisconsin captures Big Ten West title

One month ago, Wisconsin was basically left for dead in the Big Ten West.

The Badgers had just suffered a humiliating loss to Ohio State in Columbus and their chances of representing the Big Ten West in Indianapolis were slim.

But after defeating its biggest in-conference rival on Saturday, Wisconsin is back on top of the division once again.

After surrendering a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Wisconsin outscored the Gophers 38-10 the rest of the way en route to a 38-17 victory on the road in what was the annual game for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Badgers quarterback Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total. Coan went 15-for-22 for 280 yards — a career high for a Big Ten game — in what was the biggest win of his career to date.

When Minnesota started the season 9-0, it seemed inevitable that its magical campaign would continue and PJ Fleck’s side would advance to the Big Ten championship.

However, at the end of this breakthrough season by Gophers, the Badgers showed that they're still in charge in the Big Ten West.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 once again.

Ohio State held at No. 2 after dismantling Michigan, while Minnesota fell to No. 15 after falling to Wisconsin in TCF Bank Stadium. The Badgers moved up to No. 10 after their victory.

Michigan and Iowa check in at No. 17 and No. 18 respectively. The Wolverines took it on the chin against Ohio State while the Hawkeyes held off Nebraska to secure a big rivalry victory in the Big Ten West.

Penn State held pat at No. 12 after surviving a surprising test from Rutgers at Beaver Stadium. The Scarlet Knights finished up another winless conference season following the loss.