The Student Programming Association announced they will host DJ and producer Gryffin for a concert in collaboration with Penn State Homecoming.

The lecture will be held at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.28 in Alumni Hall the HUB-Robeson Center, and is free for any Penn State students with a valid student ID.

Gryffin is a Los Angeles-based DJ and producer who combines pop and electronic music, according to a SPA press release.

Gryffin made his debut in the music industry in 2016 with the single “Heading Home” with Josef Salvat. The song peaked at number one on Spotify’s U.S. and Global Viral charts.

In 2018, Gryffin released an extended play, "Gravity: Pt. 1," which is the first part of his upcoming album "Gravity."

The concert will mark the beginning of Homecoming Week 2019. Students looking for more information regarding events during Homecoming Week can visit http://www.homecoming.psu.edu.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article referred to this event as a lecture, not a concert. The article has been updated to accurately reflect the nature of the event.