Men's 3000 Meter Run
Athletes compete in the men’s 3000 meter run during the Track and Field National Open at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Evan Goodell of William and Mary placed first in the event.

 Aabha Vora

The NCAA released a statement on Thursday regarding attendance at the Indoor Track and Field Championships which are set to take place March 13 and 14.

The event will be held but with no spectators, including family members of the athletes. The statement says that this decision has been made in order to limit the capacity to 1/3 of the arena. 

Penn State has four athletes set to compete in the competition. 

