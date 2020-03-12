The NCAA released a statement on Thursday regarding attendance at the Indoor Track and Field Championships which are set to take place March 13 and 14.

The event will be held but with no spectators, including family members of the athletes. The statement says that this decision has been made in order to limit the capacity to 1/3 of the arena.

Statement from the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championship committee pertaining to attendance: pic.twitter.com/1ezdJIFC2P — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 12, 2020

Penn State has four athletes set to compete in the competition.