The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that former Penn State safety Jordan Lucas will opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Lucas was signed by the Bears as a free agent in March, after spending the last two seasons with Kansas City Chiefs primarily as a special teams contributor.

Lucas spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

Lucas is the second Bears player to opt out of the season.

