THON’s music is notorious for a few categories — uplifting songs, throwbacks and catchy pop hits. Through 46 hours of constantly playing music, a variety of songs are DJ’ed, covered, sang, beatboxed and everything in between.

Some of these songs truly bring the Bryce Jordan Center back to life. Once the band Lowjack incorporated the notorious football game song “Seven Nation Army'' by The White Stripes into their fiddle cover at 4 a.m., the BJC rumbled in cheers.

Similarly, Peyton Nehalick said the popular stadium song “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond is always a fan favorite and can brighten up any crowd.

“It reminds me of football games and brings all of us to rally together,” Nehalick (freshman-public relations) said. “Obviously THON is a lot different than from football games but it kind of brings a sense of connection over all of Penn State.”

Sam Rothfleisch said this excitement was clearly seen when “Africa” by Toto played, which, in her opinion, was sadly cut short.

Rothfleisch said any oldies or good “belting” songs liven up the crowd. She said she would like to hear more ABBA and Mama Mia hits like Dancing Queen.

Jillian Ark thinks any throwback song is a hit, mentioning High School Musical and other childhood hits.

“I know with any throwback song, everyone immediately got up dancing and singing, compared to songs that people didn’t know that put them to sleep,” Ark (freshmen-health policy administration) said.

Gilly Dymond said “All Star” by Smashmouth would be a great song to get the audition lively.

“Everyone likes that song… everyone has seen shrek,” Dymond (junior-business) said.

“I think it's time to hear Bohemian Rhapsody,” Caroline Collins said. “I think we need a bit of an energy lift song that everyone knows, or I might need a cup of coffee.”

Jerry Lester (sophomore-chemical engineering) recommended “Body,” by Loud Luxury and Brando for its popularity and beat.

Rachel Sherman said “I think any songs with no words and a good beat, really loud music is good to get loose to.”

Sherman (freshman-early childhood education) said that EDM music is perfect to keep awake and moving.

Dan Kelly said “Right Where You Should Be,” by Quinn XCII, Ashe and Louis Futon is the song that gets many hype for THON.

“I feel like [the message] resonates with THON and is the THON theme song seen in promo videos,” Kelly (sophomore-accounting) said.

Songs similar to these inspirational songs are like “Roar,” by Katy Perry, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, “Fine by Me,” by Andy Grammar and many more that continue to motivate THON children and dancers.

Matt Szczypiorski said that many Coldplay songs are good as they have motivational tones.

Exhausted from his long time at THON, Szczypiorski (junior-broadcast journalism) said the Rocky theme song “Gonna Fly Now,” could motivate all of the tired standers at the same level as him.