Let’s get right into it.

Since quarantine started, I have totally abandoned my already loose premonitions regarding social media. Listening to strange indie music that I have only been able to get into after completing six semesters of art school, I have spent countless hours scrolling through Instagram curating my feed so that it is an exciting combination of Swedish influencers, artists and fashion brands.

Quarantine is supposedly a time for self-discovery: I have discovered that I literally do not care about people’s recycled spring break pictures or selfies of random people from my high school statistics class. Unfollowed. Blocked. Reported.

My time is now dedicated to re-posting interesting or funny images on my story and throwing content into the realm that is an aesthetic reflection of my life: quickly rendered cartoons, street trash and the occasional outfit.

I understand that some people did not sign up for this: I think it’s funny that perhaps someone somewhere looks at my profile and thinks it’s a mess or weird or whatever. Have fun looking at photos of contemporary art and high fashion, baby.

With that being said, Here are some of my favorite “content creators” that I have found on this journey.

1. @linemeyers

I went through a phase in January where I followed pretty much every Swedish influencer on the platform for reasons unknown to me even now. Line Meyer falls into this category: effortless, pretty, fashionable and aesthetically pleasing. Her Instagram is a neutrally planned homage to nice outfits, meals, quotes and classy objects. It makes me think of fresh sheets and expensive candles.

2. @dannyasofa

I do not know what this artist’s name is: he only has his username listed and I honestly can’t tell if it is real. What I can say with certainty is that he is very cool. This account is what I imagine to be the quintessential Brooklyn-boy art student with edgy content that probably not everyone understands or respects. Basically, I like his art and he is handsome. He has cool tattoos. He makes crazy cartoons. What more could one possibly ask for?

3. @pierogi.boi

One day when I was deep into the profile of a random page, I stumbled upon my favorite Instagram user: @pierogi.boi. I do not know who this is. He does not have many followers. He is a random German citizen with an affinity for hats. At first I said to myself: do not follow this random person’s personal account. After seeing the strings of hashtags on his public page, I decided to just go for it: best decision I have made. He has some funky pictures.

4. @balenciaga

This is the classic — the high fashion brand with an edge. It sort of looks like it is run by an art student whose street trash finsta was discovered and made to make content for the fashion house in a double life, like Hannah Montana. It is fantastic. I respect it blindly, having never owned a Balenciaga item: but now I want to.

5. @zite.et.leo

I am going to be completely honest — I have no idea what is going on with this one. From what I can gather, it’s an account run by a film director based in Paris that films a variety of surreal short films where food exists as sentient beings. I don’t know. It’s weird and hysterical. No, it is not in English.

6. @coco_pinkprincess

This is a 9-year-old Japanese girl who has amassed a following of 667,000 followers and counting. How, you ask? She has fantastic clothes. She is a human being who has woken up every day since age five serving. She said drip or drown. She said step up or get stood up. Miss Coco is always bringing something to the table. A colorful array of designer fashion; this page boasts the best outfits on social media while prompting the appropriate amount of self-reflection. This is a 9-year-old who looks better than most of us ever will in our entire lives.

7. @davidshrigley

This is a fine and very real successful artist human being who has amassed a considerable following due to his crude cartoons. They are genuinely funny and pretty organic. That is all.

I hope that this leads readers on an exciting social media journey, and if not, that is cool too. It is your Instagram and everyone should do whatever they want with it. If you are interested in where art students get their bizarre content from, however, wonder no further: this is who @kaleighquinnan follows.