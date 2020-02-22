THON organizations find many unique ways to support their dancers — sometimes using their faces.

In addition to large, colorful letters, several organizations displayed cutouts of their dancers’ faces in a humorous effort to show support for their dancers in the most personal way possible.

Member of Sigma Kappa Sona Dandenault, who was holding a sign bearing dancer Julia Blacker’s face, said the sorority had a sign for each of their dancers.

“This shows the dancers that we personally care about each and every one of them,” Dandenault (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said, "We’re an org altogether, which is why we have the letters, but this adds a personal touch."

Alpha Rho Chi member Josiah Kim pointed out the signs are “obviously pretty funny.”

“It’s really funny to see your face when you’re down you’re dancing,” Kim (junior-social data analytics) said.

Kim, who was holding a sign with Alpha Rho Chi’s dancer Alexander Hopple, said that the signs are “a way to stand out of the crowd.”

Omar Elhasany, a member of Penn State York’s THON, said they brought a variety of props, including signs of the faces of all of their dancers.

Penn State York also has signs with their dancers’ names, but these signs are “way more creative,” Elhasany (freshman-computer science) said.

The organizations used a variety of methods to create the signs.

Elhasany said that Penn State York had Student Affairs print copies of their dancers’ photos, which they glued onto cardboard.

Unlike Sigma Kappa and Alpha Rho Chi, they held their dancers’ cutouts without sticks.

Alpha Rho Chi is an architecture fraternity, Kim explained, so they had access to a printer in the Stuckeman Family Building called a “plotter.”

Members of Alpha Rho Chi then attached the printed photo of Hopple’s face to posterboard, which they taped to a stick with a lot of elaborate reinforcements.

All three organizations expressed hope that the signs would help their dancers feel supported.

Elhasany said that he hoped the comedic aspect of the signs would get the dancers’ “energy pumping a little bit.”

“I hope it means a lot to him,” Hopple said. “Because it means a lot to us that he’s dancing.”