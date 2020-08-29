As community members marched down the rainy streets of downtown State College, one person shouted, "Is the rain gonna stop us?" and the crowd responded, "Hell no!"

The march, organized by the 3/20 Coalition, aimed to protest racism and demand justice for Osaze Osagie and other Black people killed by police officers.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, and was fatally shot in March 2019 by a State College police officer serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's residence.

The event began at the Allen Street Gates, with speakers blaring the soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther movie, in honor of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who was celebrated for making strides for Black people in the movie industry, died of colon cancer Friday.

Protesters stood holding signs at the gate for about 20 minutes before they began marching to the State College Municipal Building, with Black protesters leading the group.

The march caps off a “week of action” from the 3/20 Coalition, according to organizer Tierra Williams.

Throughout the past week the coalition held virtual teach-ins, a virtual simulation of the March on Washington and a contest for community members to submit new logos for the organization.

The protest was the first major event the 3/20 Coalition has held since the summer.

RELATED

Williams said the organization took a brief break because “people were a little nervous” about the coronavirus.

However, the coalition plans to hold more events now that students have returned to State College, according to Williams.

During the march to the municipal building, protesters led chants including “no justice, no peace, no racist police,” “Black lives matter, Osaze’s life mattered, mental health matters,” — and, when it began to rain, “Is the rain gonna stop us? Hell no. Are the police gonna stop us? Hell no.”

Once the group reached the municipal building, organizers delivered speeches and read poetry about racial justice and police reform on a national and local scale.

Nyla Holland, the president of Penn State’s Black Caucus, spoke about the struggles that Black students at Penn State face.

“We know Happy Valley isn’t happy for all,” Holland said. “We feel it in the classrooms, in the businesses, in the frat houses in the streets. We feel the burden of carrying diversity initiatives, anti-racist work, task forces, commissions and white guilt.”

Nanre Nafziger, a founding member of the 3/20 Coalition, said in her speech that the State College Borough Council has failed to make progress on nine of the Coalition’s 10 demands, which the organization has advocated for since Osagie’s death.

Torin Cronin, a Penn State student who attended the protest, said she thought the protest went “great.”

“I thought it was beautiful. It made me tear up,” Cronin said. “The organizers did a great job and the speakers were amazing.”

Cronin said she attended Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer in her hometown of Austin, Texas, and plans to participate in more of the 3/20 Coalition’s events in the future.

Bailey Campbell, who helped clear the way for the march, participated in the 3/20 Coalition’s protests during the summer.

“I think the 3/20 Coalition puts a lot of work into [the protests], trying to make them effective, and I think they're effective every time,” Campbell (graduate student-electrical engineering) said.

The turnout for the protest was smaller than the those held during summer, which Williams attributed to the business of the past week and concerns about the virus.

“I think any turnout is a great turnout,” Williams said, adding that she hopes this protest will raise awareness and future events will have more attendance.

“The energy is down and that's unfortunate,” Campbell said. “But I think that's just the situation. It's just, we've been at this [for] forever… But we just need people to keep doing this work.”

Nafziger said the coalition plans to spend the upcoming school year reaching out to students, faculty and local organizations in hopes of growing the coalition, this protest being the first part of that plan.

“We wanted to get the college students involved and get them to understand that you’re never too young to push for change,” Williams said. “You’re never too young to push for social justice, and you should stand with Osaze.”